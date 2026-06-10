Lakers would give Bucks great value ahead of the NBA Draft in projected trade

With all the chatter surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo, it seems like the fans and the national media forget the Milwaukee Bucks have other valuable tradeable assets. If Giannis is gone, they might as well overhaul the roster and get as many picks as they can get.

Given what he's said about the team's culture and locker room, it would be shocking to see Myles Turner back in Wisconsin next season. He didn't look good in his first season with the team, and he might not be the most popular guy on the team, either.

Considering that, Alex Golden of On SI believes the Los Angeles Lakers might throw him a lifeline while also helping out the Bucks. In this potential scenario, the Lakers would get Turner for Deandre Ayton, Jarred Vanderbilt, and the No. 25 pick. That sounds like fair value.

Projected Lakers trade gives the Bucks great value for Myles Turner

"The Bucks could waive Ayton to allow him to sign with someone else, or they could bring him in and trade him midway through the season. Either way, Ayton wouldn't make sense for the Bucks long-term plans, but Vanderbilt could stick around for a couple of seasons," Golden wrote.

The Bucks have to think about the future. They'll already have the No. 10 pick, and adding another first-round selection in such a stacked class could be crucial to kick off the post-Giannis Antetokounmpo era.

They might even try to pair both of them to move up several spots. The Los Angeles Clippers might be open for business at No. 5, and the Bucks could land the next face of their franchise with Keaton Wagler or Darius Acuff Jr.

Even if that's not the case, they would be getting a premium return for a player who may not want to be there anymore. Turner was one of the most disappointing additions in recent franchise history, averaging just 11.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game on 44 percent from the floor.

Ayton clearly isn't an upgrade, but another team looking for a big man might want to take a flier on him and give the Bucks more assets or role players. Even if that's not the case, dumping Turner's salary would be a win in itself.

There shouldn't be any untouchables if the Bucks move on from Giannis. This team might not be as far off from playoff contention as it seemed during the Doc Rivers era, but they can't half-heartedly rebuild; it has to be a major overhaul to get back stronger.

Then again, Turner should be on his way out, even if Giannis has yet another change of heart and decides to stay for a little longer. And if that's the case, this is probably the best value they'll ever find for him.