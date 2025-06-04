Former Packers WR Signs With NFC Rival During OTAs

The Green Bay Packers have had a lot of additions to the receiving room this offseason. The Packers hope they found a No. 1 target when they selected Matthew Golden in the first round of April’s NFL Draft and may have found a hidden gem in third-round pick Savion Williams. With Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, Dontayvion Wicks, and Jayden Reed still on the roster, there’s plenty of talent for a group that may be hard to crack.

The log jam has left other receivers to find a different opportunity but one former Packer hopes he’s struck gold after signing with an NFC rival on Tuesday.

Former Packers WR Malik Knowles Signs with 49ers

According to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco, the San Francisco 49ers are signing former Packers receiver Malik Knowles to a one-year contract. Knowles was originally signed as a rookie in 2023 out of Kansas State but spent time on Green Bay’s practice squad last year.

Before arriving in the NFL, Knowles spent all five years of his collegiate career with the Wildcats, catching 127 passes for 1,867 yards and two touchdowns. He also set career highs with 48 catches for 725 yards and two touchdowns, and added eight carries for 164 yards and three touchdowns during his final season in 2022.

While he has a track record of production in college, it hasn’t translated to the pros. Knowles suffered an injury during his first training camp with the Vikings and was waived in the final cuts last August. He signed with the Packers in October but didn’t appear in the game before heading to San Francisco.

The 49ers' depth chart isn’t less crowded than the one Knowles was stepping into in Green Bay, but it was clear Knowles wasn’t going to get the same opportunity with the Packers. With 12 receivers on the roster, it will be one of the most intriguing battles during training camp as Knowles tries to crack the roster in San Francisco.

