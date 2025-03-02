Former Packers Playmaker Put on Trade Block After Deebo Samuel Deal

The Green Bay Packers are in the market for a No. 1 receiver this offseason. While Matt LaFleur denied it, Josh Jacobs’s plea for a top target has been the biggest storyline of the spring in Green Bay and there are several names that could be on the radar.

The Packers received good news on Saturday when Deebo Samuel was traded to the Washington Commanders and the cheap price could help in their pursuit of D.K. Metcalf. But if the Seattle Seahawks are unwilling to budge on their high demands, Green Bay could pivot to one of their former playmakers that just officially hit the trade market.

Former Packers Star Devante Adams Is Officially Available For Trade

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that the New York Jets are taking calls for former Packers receiver Davante Adams. The Jets are open to trading him before the start of the league year and if they can’t find a deal, they are expected to release Adams.

Schefter also mentions that he could follow Aaron Rodgers to his next team, but it also opens the door for a reunion in Green Bay.

Sources: The #Jets are now taking calls on star WR Davante Adams, open to trading him prior to the start of the league year. No surprise with his $38.2M cap number.



If they can’t get a deal, they are expected to release Adams, who could rejoin QB Aaron Rodgers with a new team. pic.twitter.com/EjvMh2zF1J — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 2, 2025

Adams was a second-round pick by the Packers in the 2014 draft and became one of the greatest receivers in franchise history. He earned six Pro Bowl selections and three All-Pro selections during his time in Green Bay but demanded a trade before the start of the 2022 season and was sent to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The time in Las Vegas produced big stats but Adams battled with the coaching staff, forcing a trade to the Jets and a reunion with Rodgers midway through last season. But while he caught 85 passes for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns, the Jets would like to move on under new head coach Aaron Glenn.

There appears to be a market for receivers after the Samuel trade but Adams’s $38.25 million cap number in 2025 complicates things. Unless a team is willing to take on a good chunk of that salary, it’s more likely he will be released as NFL Network’s Ian Rappoport predicted last December.

“Adams is on the books for $35.64 million for each year in 2025 and 2026,” Rapoport wrote. “The Jets will never pay him that kind of money at age 33 and 34. All sides know those numbers will have to be redone. If Adams wants out, he can simply decline any offers to redo the deal and wait until they release him before free agency begins on March 12 (rather than carry that number into the league year).”

As Rapoport goes on to say, Adams controls his own path. And while the Jets would love to make a deal, Adams may not wind up in Green Bay – or anywhere else for that matter – unless he decides to go there.

