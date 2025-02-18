2 Former Packers in Jeopardy of Being Cut Soon for Cap Purposes
Free agency is one of the most exciting parts of the NFL offseason experience. Teams can't exactly sign free agents if they don't have the money to do so, resulting in general managers being forced to buy out expensive contracts to expand their offseason spending budget.
Fortunately, the Packers have plenty of money to spend this time around — just over $44.5 million, according to Spotrac. Not every franchise has that luxury, though, which has led to a pair of former Green Bay players being listed as potential cut candidates this offseason.
Packers News: Davante Adams, Za’Darius Smith Listed as Potential Cap Casualties
On Monday, The Athletic published an article featuring various NFL beat writers making their predictions as to which players could be cut this offseason. When it came to ex-Packers, writers Zack Rosenblatt and Nick Baumgardner listed that New York Jets wideout Davante Adams and Detroit Lions pass rusher Za'Darius Smith are two of the likeliest cap casualties.
Adams, 32, has been with the Jets since he was acquired from the Las Vegas Raiders before last season's trade deadline. Although the six-time Pro Bowl playmaker ended up posting 854 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 67 catches in 11 games following the trade, Adams is likely to be cut after the Jets made it clear they're moving on from quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
The Jets can save $29.9 million with a pre-June 1 cut or $36.2 million after that date, giving them all the incentive to part ways with Adams. Packers fans certainly wouldn't mind either scenario happening, especially after the six-time 1,000-yard receiver made it clear he's open to returning to Green Bay.
Meanwhile, it might be surprising for some fans to see Smith as a potential buyout candidate. The 32-year-old disruptor is coming off a solid 2024 campaign that saw him finish as one of Pro Football Focus' better-graded exterior defenders in terms of pass rushing (76.6, 23rd) and overall defense (71.7, 30th).
Nevertheless, Smith was one of the Lions' worst defenders in their playoff loss to the Washington Commanders, which could see him booted from the Motor City. Cutting him at any point in the offseason would save $4 million and Detroit can save even more money if he's bought out before next month's $2 million bonus kicks in.
It's worth noting that Baumgardner did add that the Lions might be interested in bringing Smith back even if he's waived. Still, it looks like he'll be playing on a new contract in the fall — whether that's in Detroit or elsewhere.
The spring is always a great time to be a football fan and it doesn't look like this offseason is any exception. Packers fans will want to remain tuned in throughout the coming months, whether that means keeping an eye on current Green Bay players or former familiar faces.