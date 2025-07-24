Former Packers Gets Cut by Bears Only Days into Training Camp

It's training camp season around the NFL, and the Green Bay Packers have been hard at work preparing for the 2025 campaign. Even though it's still early into camp, all signs point to things going well for head coach Matt LaFleur & Co., with several Packers wasting no time finding ways to stand out from the competition.

As exciting as it is to follow Green Bay's training camp, some fans are also paying attention to what ex-Packers are up to this summer. While some former players, like cornerback Jaire Alexander, are thriving in their current surroundings, another past Packer was just cut by one of the franchise's top NFC North rivals.

Former Packers DB Tarvarius Moore Released by Bears Amid Training Camp

NFL teams are already starting to trim the fat off their rosters, and the Chicago Bears were one of the latest to do so. On Wednesday, the Bears announced that they have released former Packers defensive back Tarvarius Moore from their roster.

DB Tarvarius Moore has been released. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) July 23, 2025

Moore, 28, is a former 2018 third-round pick who began his career with the San Francisco 49ers. The former Southern Miss defender went on to play 72 games (13 starts) with the 49ers, recording 80 solo tackles, six defended passes, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. Interestingly enough, that performance occurred despite his missing the entire 2021 campaign due to a ruptured Achilles tendon.

After playing 13 games in 2022, Moore joined the Packers once the free agency period opened. Unfortunately, his stint was far from memorable as the Quitman, MS native found himself on the injured reserve at the end of the preseason and was released by Green Bay before the first week of September was over.

Dumped by the Packers, Moore took his talents to Chicago, where he signed a one-year contract last season. He went on to record seven solo tackles in 11 games with the Bears, spending all 185 of his snaps on special teams.

While it was on the same level as the Packers' unit, the Bears had one of the NFL's better secondaries last season, so it isn't surprising that they don't have room for a pedestrian performer like Moore. Special teamers are easily replaceable, so Chicago likely didn't blink twice before cutting him if they're looking to replace Moore with someone more likely to earn defensive snaps.

Training camp injuries pop up frequently around the league, so it might not be long before an opportunity opens for Moore. Whether or not the ex-Packer will make the most of his next chances will be interesting to see.

More Green Bay Packers News & Rumors: