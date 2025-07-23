Ex-Packer Jaire Alexander Hits the Ground Running in 1st Practice with New Team

The Green Bay Packers have plenty of storylines this season, but one of the biggest may not even be on the team.

The Packers parted ways with Jaire Alexander after months of speculation, and he instantly signed a team-friendly contract with the Baltimore Ravens. While the Packers had a similar incentive-laden offer, Alexander opted to try and revive his career with former college teammate Lamar Jackson, giving Green Bay something to watch from afar.

The first data point in this potential schadenfreude comes during training camp. But it appears that Alexander has been rejuvenated and hit the ground running with his new team.

Former Packers CB Jaire Alexander Stands Out in 1st Training Camp Practice with Ravens

According to The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, Alexander was all over the place during his first training camp practice with the Ravens. He had a pair of pass breakups, which were celebrated accordingly, and one of the catches he allowed was a back-shoulder grab by DeAndre Hopkins, which was acknowledged with a bow.

Nice first practice for CB Jaire Alexander. He had two pass breakups and enjoyed celebrating both of them.

DeAndre Hopkins made a nifty back shoulder catch on Alexander despite good coverage (ref may have ruled him out). Alexander bowed toward Hopkins to express his respect. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) July 23, 2025

Wednesday's outing is the type of performance that Alexander was known for with the Packers, but became few and far between toward the end of his tenure. The 18th overall pick of the 2018 NFL draft, Alexander became Green Bay’s top cover corner during his first five seasons, grabbing 10 interceptions with 58 pass defenses, a pair of forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.

Unfortunately, things soured when Alexander had trouble staying on the field.

He was limited to four games due to a shoulder injury during the 2021 season, and it began a stretch of four seasons where Alexander missed a total of 34 games either due to injury or suspension during that stretch. Alexander’s father suggested the Packers’ training staff had a role in that stretch, but Green Bay decided it was best to go their separate ways after trying to trade the star corner this spring.

The Packers are trying to figure out their own cornerback situation as they enter camp. While Nate Hobbs, Keisean Nixon, and Javon Bullard are projected for starting roles, Bo Melton’s switch from wide receiver to cornerback could give them some unexpected depth in the wake of Alexander's departure.

Either way, both sides are ready for new chapters at the start of next season and will be watched closely as camp begins.

