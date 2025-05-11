Former Packers Captain Still Can't Find a Job in May

The NFL offseason is about to reach its next phase with the arrival of organized team activities (OTAs) in the next few weeks. The Green Bay Packers will begin their OTAs on Tuesday, May 27, after hosting a successful rookie minicamp last week, leaving time to reveal who'll impress head coach Matt LaFleur's coaching staff the most before June.

With a couple of weeks to kill before OTAs, now is the perfect time for Packers fans to check in on what former Green Bay players are up to this spring. Although some recent ex-Packers are already preparing for OTAs with their new teams, that isn't the case for one of the franchise's former captains.

Former Packers TE Marcedes Lewis Still Can't Find a Job Before OTAs

Out of the former Packers players who are still unemployed this offseason, veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis' name certainly sticks out the most.

Lewis, 40, is a former Jacksonville Jaguars first-round pick who's spent nearly two decades in the NFL. The ex-UCLA Bruin spent a whopping 12 seasons with the Jaguars before being released during the 2018 offseason, allowing him to sign a one-year, $2.1 million contract with the Packers two months after his release.

Even though his best offensive days were behind him, it didn't take long for Lewis to become an integral part of the Packers' offense. The Long Beach, CA native went on to start in 64-of-81 (79.0%) of his appearances in a Green Bay jersey, playing mostly a blocking role while occasionally contributing offensively to the tune of 582 yards and six TDs on 57 receptions.

Lewis also made an impact off the field while with the Packers, having been named a team captain in 2021 and 2022. The captaincy further highlighted the leadership he can bring to the table, making him even more of a beloved Green Bay fan favorite.

The Packers didn't re-sign Lewis when he became a free agent in 2023, leading to his signing back-to-back one-year contracts with the rival Chicago Bears instead. He posted a forgettable 5-31-1 stat line in 34 games (8 starts) during his two-year run before hitting the open market in March, where he still sits to this day.

Even though Father Time might prevent him from ever being an offensive threat again, Lewis being unsigned is still surprising. The former Pro Bowl TE is still a more-than-capable blocker, having played to Pro Football Focus grades of 80.9 and 58.0 for pass protection and run blocking, respectively, in 2024.

If Lewis can't get signed before OTAs, it's safe to say his outlook isn't promising. The future is already bleak for players who are unsigned when training camp begins, meaning the ex-Packers TE might not end up playing at all in 2025 if he doesn't find a new employer soon.

