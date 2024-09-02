Former Packers Veteran Named as Bears Captain for 2024
By Jovan Alford
With Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season set to kick off later this week, many teams are announcing who will be their captains for the upcoming season.
The Green Bay Packers haven’t announced yet who will be their captains this season, but their NFC North rivals, the Chicago Bears have made their choices. On Monday, Chicago gave eight players the captain’s designation, including former Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis.
Lewis returned to Chicago on a one-year, $2 million deal this summer. The 40-year-old tight end is entering his second season with the Bears after spending the prior five years with the Packers.
Last season with the Bears, Lewis only recorded four receptions (five targets) for 29 yards and a touchdown. While those stats aren’t anything to write home about, the Bears aren’t looking for the veteran tight end to be a huge factor on the field.
If anything, Lewis is viewed as one of the leaders in Chicago’s locker room, who has played a ton of snaps in the NFL. Packers fans fondly remember Lewis in Green Bay as he was one of the staples on offense.
The veteran tight end wasn’t much of a player in the Packers’ offense, but he still found a way to contribute. Over his five-year stint, Lewis produced 57 receptions (75 targets) for 582 yards and six touchdowns.
Lewis won’t have a huge role in the Bears’ offense this season as they have Cole Kmet and Gerald Everett. But what he brings to a locker room on and off the field is invaluable.
