Former Packer Will be Major Letdown for Dolphins After Signing $45 Million Deal

Over the past couple of years, the Green Bay Packers have benefited from having one of the most reliable backups in all of football on their roster. Matt LaFleur worked closely with Malik Willis, developed him, and he responded by keeping the team afloat when Jordan Love had to sit.

However, he only made three starts in two years at Lambeau Field. That shouldn't be enough to get a two-year, $45 million contract, but the Miami Dolphins may have been a little too desperate to replicate the Packers' operation. Now, that decision will likely go back to haunt them.

The Dolphins Set Themselves up to Fail with Malik Willis Move

This isn't a shot at Willis by any means. He earned a chance to embrace a bigger role somewhere else, but the Dolphins should've probably given him a one-year, "prove it" contract. His ties to Miami were obvious, given that former Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley and executive Jon-Eric Sullivan joined the team as head coach and general manager, respectively.

That said, the new brass of decision-makers hasn't given him much to work with. They won't bring Tyreek Hill back, and they just traded Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos. As things stand now, it's hard to believe they won't do the same with star running back De'Von Achane pretty soon, despite claims he is untouchable.

Willis is a very talented player and one of the most athletic quarterbacks in the game, but even if he were a proven veteran -- which, again, he definitely isn't -- he'd still need someone to throw the ball to. He's going to have to do all of the heavy lifting in South Beach, and that's not likely to end well.

The upside and talent have always been there, but being in the right system is also crucial. The Dolphins don't have Matt LaFleur pulling the strings of the offense and designing plays to hide Willis' limitations as a passer.

Of course, there will always be a chance that he's just another reclamation project and ends up proving the doubters wrong. Given what he did in Green Bay, Packers fans will definitely be rooting for him.

That scenario, however, seems quite unlikely, all things considered. He secured a big payday and will get every opportunity to fail with his new team, but that move may take a serious toll on his development and reputation.

The Packers still have to find a suitable replacement, and they'll certainly miss him. As for the Dolphins, he may soon join their huge list of players who led to massive dead cap hits.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: