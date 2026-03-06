Packers Have New QB2 Option to Monitor Thanks to Patriots

Over the past couple of years, the Green Bay Packers have had one of the best and most reliable backup quarterbacks in the game. As such, it only makes sense that Malik Willis spreads his wings and pursues a bigger challenge by finding a team of his own.

That leaves Matt LaFleur's team quite thin at the most important position in team sports. Considering that, they must keep an eye on every move that goes around the league, as there are a handful of intriguing options to replace Willis.

With that in mind, GM Brian Gutekunst should especially pay close attention to what's happening in Foxborough. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the New England Patriots intend to extend backup QB Tommy Devito. As such, Joshua Dobbs is now a no-brainer salary-cap casualty, and the Packers should definitely be interested in his services if that happens.

The Packers Could Use Someone Like Joshua Dobbs

Dobbs barely played for the Patriots. He made four appearances for Mike Vrabel's team, completing 7 of 10 passes for 65 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. However, he's already shown what he's capable of when given a larger sample size.

He's a six-year veteran and the ultimate journeyman, spending time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Arizona Cardinals, Minnesota Vikings, and San Francisco 49ers. He got to learn from Kevin O'Connell and Kyle Shanahan, and a guy like Matt LaFleur can certainly appreciate that.

More than that, Dobbs has also proven to be a dual-threat guy. He's not afraid to roll out of the pocket and make plays with his legs, as he showed by carrying the ball 77 times for 421 yards and six touchdowns in the 2023 NFL season. While he's not the athletic freak and speedster the Packers had with Willis, he can certainly bring an element of mobility to the table.

Of course, the Packers are more than set at the quarterback position for the long run. Barring a shocking turn of events, he will continue to be Jordan Love's team for as long as he and Matt LaFleur are there. Even so, he's missed four games over the past couple of years.

Love is a durable guy who's taken some hard hits and has had some tough luck at times. That said, having a good backup quarterback can be the difference between keeping playoff hopes alive or picking in the top ten, so the Packers need to make sure to find a replacement who's up to the task.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: