Packers Could Spice Up QB2 Battle with Newly Released Vet

The Green Bay Packers lost their backup quarterback. They've learned firsthand just how crucial it is to have a reliable QB2 as your "next man up," and even though Jordan Love has been mostly durable, all NFL players are one snap away from a season-ending injury.

That's why, even if there are greater areas of need on the roster, GM Brian Gutekunst can't rest on his laurels until he finds a suitable backup for his franchise quarterback. Fortunately for him, the Baltimore Ravens may have given him a clear course of action.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Jesse Minter's team has released veteran QB Cooper Rush. As such, the Packers need to get him on a plane and get him signed before another team swoops in.

The Packers Need to Sign Cooper Rush

As things stand now, the Packers have Desmond Ridder and Kyle McCord to back up Love. Ridder has failed to find his footing in the league and isn't a great decision-maker, and McCord doesn't have much experience or upside.

While not a superstar by any means, Rush has already proven to be a reliable player. In eight years, he's made 42 appearances, and he has a 9-7 record in 16 career starts. He's completed 61.1 percent of his passes for 3,766 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. For a "break in case of emergency" option behind Love, Green Bay could do a whole lot worse.

Rush isn't particularly mobile, so he doesn't bring the same athleticism and speed to the table as the Packers had with Malik Willis. That said, he's an efficient pocket passer with proven experience leading an offense for multiple teams and in a variety of systems.

In a perfect world, the Packers will only turn to their backup quarterback late in blowouts because they're up multiple scores. However, history has taught us that perfection exists only on paper, and this position is too valuable to be overlooked.

This will continue to be Jordan Love's team for as long as he's healthy and under contract. Still, Rush is a veteran who knows his place and will only elevate the floor of the QB room without being actual competition for Love's spot.

The NFC North is the toughest and most competitive division in professional football. Losing one game might be the difference between winning the division and not making the playoffs. This team cannot leave anything to chance, and this move makes way too much sense for them. Rush will likely be in high demand, so the Packers will have to act fast.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: