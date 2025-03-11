Former Packer Who's Failed Away From GB Given 2nd Chance by Contender

Fans around the league have been checking their phones nonstop ever since the legal tampering period opened on Monday.

The Packers didn't waste any time, as they signed G Aaron Banks and CB Nate Hobbs on Monday. Those were two valuable additions to the team, and on Tuesday, a former member of the team landed with a Super Bowl contender.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Kansas City Chiefs are signing TE Robert Tonyan.

This is Tonyan's second stint with the Chiefs. Last season, he was signed to their practice squad in December but ended up getting released in January.

Prior to landing with the Chiefs last season, he was a member of the Minnesota Vikings. He suited up in five games for them but didn't log a stat. Tonyan had 37 snaps on special teams and 15 snaps on offense. Meanwhile, in 2023, he was on the Bears, logging 11 catches for 112 receiving yards and 10.2 yards per reception.

Regardless of making two stops inside the NFC North, his best days came with the Packers from 2018-2022. Over 68 games in Green Bay, Tonyan had 137 receptions (176 targets) for 1,437 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns. He provided them with an athletic pass-catcher over the middle of the field who could do some damage after the catch.

Unfortunately, he tore his ACL in 2021 and was released after the 2022 campaign. He hasn't been able to capture that same success he had in Green Bay elsewhere, but he still has a chance to make the Chiefs roster for the 2025 season.

Their tight end room features Travis Kelce, Noah Gray, Jared Wiley, and now Tonyan. It won't be easy, but this could be his last chance to make an NFL roster, considering he hasn't been super productive over the last two years.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: