Former Packer Star Loses Another Chance at Joining NFL Roster in 2025

The offseason hasn’t been kind for former Green Bay Packers star Za’Darius Smith. The former Pro Bowler has had a tour around the NFC North during his career, spending time with the Packers, Minnesota Vikings and most recently, the Detroit LIons.

Smith spent most of his time campaigning for a return to Detroit, but it didn’t stop the Lions from releasing him in March. As a result, Smith has been looking for a job, and the search didn’t get any easier as he lost a chance at joining an NFL roster next season.

Za’Darius Smith Lost Another Potential Landing Spot After Bryce Huff Trade to 49ers

According to multiple reports including ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Philadelphia Eagles are trading edge rusher Bryce Huff to the San Francisco 49ers. The deal is not completed yet, but is expected to go through after June 1 as Huff has already agreed to rework his contract to complete the deal.

Huff’s departure from Philadelphia was imminent even as he entered the second year of a three-year, $51.1 million contract signed last offseason. After collecting a career-high 10 sacks and 67 quarterback pressures in his final year with the New York Jets in 2023, Huff’s pressure rate dropped from 20% to 12.1% according to Pro Football Focus. He also fell out of favor with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and was a healthy scratch for the Eagles’ Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 27-year-old will now be reunited with 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, who helped get a career year out of him in New York. But it crosses another potential destination off Smith’s list. The 49ers were looking for pass-rushing help to pair with Nick Bosa and first-round pick Mykel Williams. Even though Smith is 32 years old, he’s still capable of being a situational pass rusher with nine sacks and 67 quarterback pressures between the Lions and the Cleveland Browns last season.

In the end, it could come down to money, which derailed Smith’s previous relationships with NFC North teams. While a return to the Lions is the most likely scenario, his leverage is running out, and it could lead him to accept a job at a reduced rate as the start of next season draws closer.

