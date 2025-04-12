Ex-Packers Stud May Not Be Done With Lions Yet

The peak of free agency craze in the NFL is over and we are less than two weeks away from the NFL Draft. There are still quality players left in free agency waiting to sign with their new teams. One of those veterans is former Green Bay Packers defender Za'Darius Smith.

After being released by the Packers in the 2022 offseason, Smith has been on an NFC North journey. He first signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the Vikings. After only one season in Minnesota, he was traded to the Browns but found himself back in the division at the 2024 trade deadline when the Detroit Lions acquired him.

Before free agency kicked off in March, Smith was released by the Lions for cap-saving purposes. Despite this, the 32-year-old is seemingly not done in Detroit. On Friday night, the ex-Packer was seen in attendance at the Detroit Pistons game with his girlfriend, Detroit rapper Kash Doll.

Ex-Lions defensive end Za'Darius Smith and native Detroit rapper Kash Doll at in attendance at LCA for tonight's #Pistons game. pic.twitter.com/OpWOxqhmKr — Kory Woods (@KoryEWoods) April 12, 2025

Former Packers Star Za'Darius Smith Could Be Returning to Detroit

Whether this means he is any closer to returning to the Lions remains to be seen. It certainly wouldn't be the worst idea for Detroit, as the veteran pass rusher performed well after joining the team in November. Smith had four sacks, 10 QB hits, and three tackles for loss in eight games for the Lions. Considering how desperate the Lions are to add another quality pass rusher opposite Aidan Hutchinson, one could certainly see Smith return to Detroit.

Even though he aged gracefully, it's hard to expect Smith to get back to the level of play he demonstrated in Green Bay. In the three-year stint with the Packers, Smith had the best stretch of his career, recording 26 sacks in 33 games and making two Pro Bowls and an All-Pro second team. Packers fans will look forward to seeing him twice a season for the foreseeable future if he ends up staying with the Lions.

