Former Packer's NFL Career Likely Over After Suspension Update
The Green Bay Packers got back to their winning ways on Sunday Night Football. They traveled and defeated the Seattle Seahawks 30-13 on primetime and improved to 10-4 on the season.
The Packers are playing some terrific football right now, as the playoffs are set to begin in a month. While Green Bay is focused on ending the regular season on a high note, an ex-Packer may have played his last game in the NFL.
NFL News: De’Vondre Campbell Gets Suspended for Week 15 Actions
According to Ian Rapoport, the San Francisco 49ers decided to suspend linebacker De’Vondre Campbell for three games, which ended his season. Campbell refused to enter the game in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football. Instead, he walked into the locker room.
Campbell's hasty decision may have cost him an opportunity to play in the NFL again. This season, the 31-year-old has 79 total tackles, but he's been wildly inconsistent. He's missed 12 tackles and has graded out as one of the worst linebackers in the NFL. Per PFF, Campbell has a 58.3 overall grade (117th out of 172 LBs), 57.4 run defense grade (133rd out of 172 LBs), and 59.1 coverage grade (85th out of 172 LBs).
Having shaky performances on the field but to act in that matter is jarring. The Minnesota product went to the 49ers with a questionable attitude, after he took multiple shots at Green Bay coaches on his way out last spring. He claimed to be 'misused' by the Packers coaching staff in 2023.
He continued to call out the team on social media, and now he walked out on his team. The 49ers also wanted to suspend him instead of releasing him so he couldn't have a chance to land on a potential playoff team.
Quitting on your team is unforgivable, and Campbell's actions may have ended his NFL career.
