Former Packer May Be Kicked to Curb After OTAs

The next stage in the NFL offseason is training camp, which begins next month. All 32 teams have just wrapped up OTAs and mandatory minicamp, which allowed players to showcase their skills in a practice setting before the pads are put on in July.

The Green Bay Packers should have another entertaining training camp, as there will be a couple of position battles that will have the fan base’s attention. At the same time, several former Green Bay players are trying to stake their claim to a roster spot with their new team this summer.

While some of those names might excel in their new surroundings, others won't.

Former Packers CB Corey Ballentine Could Be Kicked to Curb After OTAs

One ex-Packer with an uncertain future is veteran cornerback Corey Ballentine. The 29-year-old Ballentine signed a one-year deal this offseason with the Indianapolis Colts after spending the last three years in Green Bay.

With the Packers, the veteran defender appeared in 37 games, playing mostly on special teams. This past season, Ballentine had six combined tackles and a forced fumble in 15 games (one start). His best season with the Packers was in 2023, when Ballentine had 43 combined tackles, seven pass deflections, and an interception in 14 games (six starts).

Based on his experience with Green Bay, one would think that Ballentine has a chance to make the 53-man roster in Indianapolis. However, the former Packers cornerback has a tall task in front of him, as the Colts’ CB room is filled with rookies and veterans looking to make a name for themselves.

After Ballentine signed with the Colts in March, the team addressed the CB position in the 2025 NFL Draft by taking Justin Walley in the third round, who they likely hope will compete with Jaylon Jones for the starting job opposite of Charvarius Ward.

Ballentine has the experience to warrant attention, but with JuJu Brents hoping to bounce back and Samuel Womack coming off a so-so 2024 season, they will want to prove themselves, too.

Given the nature of his deal, Ballentine isn’t guaranteed to make the roster, so it's imperative that the veteran plays well and does everything he can to stand out in front of new Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

Otherwise, the ex-Packers disruptor could be back in the unemployment line sooner rather than later.

