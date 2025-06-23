Packers Second-Rounder Hurt Himself With OTAs Absence

The Green Bay Packers are looking to take a big step forward in 2025 and become a Super Bowl contender.

They have a good roster that is filled with young players on both sides of the ball. The biggest storyline for Green Bay this offseason was around Jaire Alexander. They finally decided to release Alexander, who ended up signing with the Baltimore Ravens.

While Alexander was away from the team during OTAs, OL Elgton Jenkins was also away from the team. He decided to report for mandatory minicamp but wasn't participating on the field. Jenkins was only present to avoid getting hit with a fine.

Jenkins is moving from guard to center and is looking for a new deal due to the position change. He's going into the third year of a four-year, $68 million deal that he inked in 2022. The 29-year-old is one of the books for $17.6 million this season and $24.8 million in 2026, but none of that money is guaranteed according to Overthecap.com.

Centers typically make less than guards, so it's obvious why Jenkins is looking for more money. While we know he's going to be the starter in 2025, not showing up for OTAs and then having a hold-in may not be the way he gets his new deal.

Not getting some valuable reps in with his teammates isn't ideal, to say the least. Nonetheless, Jenkins has suited up in at least 15 games in five of his six NFL seasons. Last year, Jenkins posted a 66.1 overall grade (45th among 136 graded guards) and an 83.1 pass-blocking grade (3rd among 136 graded guards) per PFF. He only allowed two QB hits, one sack, and 16 total pressures.

Jenkins has shown that he can be a top-notch offensive lineman, which is crucial for the protection of Jordan Love.

That info isn't new, as he's been a two-time Pro Bowler. Despite having a solid resume, skipping out on OTAs and holding in during minicamp may have hurt him with contract negotiations. This will be an interesting storyline to watch over the next few weeks.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: