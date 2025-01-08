Former Packer Hints at Return to Team for Playoffs Amid Injuries
The 2025 NFL Playoffs is kicking off this weekend, with six games taking place from Saturday to Monday. The seventh-seed Green Bay Packers go on the road to play the second-seed Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon.
The Packers lost Christian Watson for the postseason and the potential start of the 2025 season with a torn ACL. They will need other guys to step up but they got good news on Quay Walker. It looks like the Georgia product will be back after missing the last three games.
As they prepare for this showdown, former Packer Adrian Amos posted a picture online wearing a GB hat and had a picture of him in a Packers uniform hanging in the background. That sparked rumors online that a reunion may be in the cards.
Packers News: Adrian Amos Sparks Reunion Talks After Latest Photo
Green Bay safeties Zayne Anderson (concussion) and Evan Williams (quadricep) are dealing with injuries going into this game, so the need for depth in the secondary could be there.
Amos played in Green Bay from 2019-2022 and was a consistent playmaker for them. He recorded 274 total tackles, 15 TFLs, 30 pass deflections, and seven interceptions. He is no longer that same player at 31 years old and his best days are behind him, but he's reminiscing the good days with the Pack.
The chances of him getting added at this point of the season are pretty low. We'll have to see what the injury report looks like this week.
Even if Williams and Anderson can't give it a go, Green Bay still has Xavier McKinney, Javon Bullard, and Kitan Oladapo in the secondary, who can be productive for them. If any of these suffer any injury, the tone may change but as of right now, this is more a dream than a reality for Amos.
