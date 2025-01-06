Matt LaFleur Provides Major Quay Walker Update Before Packers-Eagles
The Green Bay Packers are in the playoffs for the fifth time under head coach Matt LaFleur. This team has fought injuries to key players and had to overcome multiple obstacles throughout the season.
This team finished the season with an 11-6 record and will square off against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round. This is a critical matchup for both teams, as a trip to the Divisional Round is on the line.
Unfortunately, the Packers lost receiver Christian Watson for the season with a torn ACL and will need other guys to step up in his absence. That was a gut punch but head coach Matt LaFleur gave an encouraging update on linebacker Quay Walker.
Packers News: There’s Hope Quay Walker Can Play Against the Eagles
LaFleur told reporters on Monday that he's optimistic that Walker can suit up against Philadelphia. The Georgia product was forced to miss the last three weeks of the season after he suffered an ankle injury in Week 15 against the Seattle Seahawks.
He was listed as week-to-week when the injury happened and used the past couple of weeks to rest up. We'll have to see what the injury report looks like before anything can go further but this is a positive step forward.
Despite playing in 13 games, Walker still led the team in total tackles (102) with nine tackles for loss, two pass deflections, and 2.5 sacks. Walker has had problems with play recognition and over-pursuit on certain plays, reflecting on his PFF grade. He has a 57.5 overall grade (127th among 189 eligible linebackers).
While his play has been up and down, the Packers could use Walker's athleticism in this game, as they are going up an Eagles rushing attack that was second in the league in rushing yards (179.3).
