Former Packer Could Already Be Cut By New Team in July

The Green Bay Packers are gearing up for the 2025 season but there are some players that used to call Green Bay home that are looking for a fresh start with their new teams. There weren’t many Packers that left from last season’s 11-6 squad, but each team has their share of changes from year to year, and there are some battling for a roster spot as the calendar turns to July.

For one former Packer, that battle may be looking uphill, and he runs a severe risk of being cut by his current team during the month of July.

Former Packers CB Robert Rochell is Already on Thin Ice With Cowboys

Robert Rochell left the Packers to sign a one-year, $1.17 million contract with the Dallas Cowboys this offseason, but he hasn’t found greener pastures in Texas. The 28-year-old was likely to serve a special team role with the Cowboys after logging 265 snaps over the past two seasons, but as we approach training camp, he didn’t even receive a mention from The Athletic’s Jon Machota in his 53-man roster projection after minicamp.

In fact, Machota left a spot open on his projections, suggesting the Cowboys could pass over Rochell for someone not currently on the roster.

“If the Cowboys make another notable roster move between now and the season opener, cornerback is the best bet. So a spot was left open at the position,” Machota wrote. “That could potentially be a veteran free agent like Stephon Gilmore or someone Dallas makes a move for late in camp or during roster cuts. If they were to stick with what they have, Andrew Booth would probably be the fifth cornerback.”

Machota went on to say that his projection was also made with the thought that Diggs could start the season on injured reserve. With two open spots that Machota would rather fill with someone else, chances aren’t looking good for Rochell to stick on the roster.

Rochell began his career as a fourth-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams, but the Central Arkansas product has spent time with the Seattle Seahawks, Carolina Panthers, and Green Bay Packers since his 2022 release. After two years with the Packers, Rochell signed with the Kansas City Chiefs before he was released earlier this offseason and signed with the Cowboys last month.

With the road to Dallas blocked, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Cowboys threw in the towel and focused on the younger players on the roster. Either way, it’s looking more like the 27-year-old will be looking to continue his career somewhere else.

