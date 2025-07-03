Failed Packers QB Given Lifeline to Save Football Career

We are officially at the dog days of summer in the NFL offseason. Teams are done with OTAs and minicamp and are preparing for training camp, which will begin later this month.

The Green Bay Packers will open training camp at Lambeau Field on July 18, which is the day rookies report. Then, four days later, the vets will make their way to camp on July 22. This is the perfect opportunity for fringe veterans and rookies to make a name for themselves before the action begins in September.

At the same time, several former Packers players are still sitting in free agency, including QB Alex McGough, who just recently played in the UFL with the Birmingham Stallions.

The ex-Packers quarterback hasn’t received any NFL interest since the UFL season ended last month. However, McGough got another potential playing opportunity in a different league if he wants to take it.

Former Packers QB Alex McGough Added to CFL's Negotiation List

On Wednesday, the CFL announced that its negotiation list will be public for the first time and will be updated every 24 hours. McGough was on the negotiation list for the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The nine teams of the Canadian Football League have made their Negotiation Lists fully public for the first time.



The CFL’s negotiation list allows the nine teams to add 45 players who are playing in the NFL, another football league, college football, or are currently unsigned. You’ll see a ton of different familiar names on these lists. The CFL teams are allowed to hold certain players’ negotiation rights.

At any time, teams can trade, release, or add players from these lists. For McGough, a possible CFL stint might be a bad idea, especially with his dual-threat QB skills.

Green Bay fans might vaguely remember McGough’s time with the Packers, as he was the de facto QB3 for the 2023 season. McGough didn’t play at all during the 2023 regular season, but was re-signed to a futures deal in January 2024.

However, the dual-threat quarterback decided to change positions, working out at WR, which didn’t pan out. He was placed on the PUP list due to injury and waived last July. Green Bay brought McGough back in November to the practice squad.

The Packers did not sign McGough to a futures deal, which paved the way for him to rejoin the Stallions, with whom he had previously had success in the UFSL. McGough started in the first two games with Birmingham before being sidelined by a shoulder injury, which placed him on IR.

There was a thought that the ex-Packers QB would be back on the field, but he was ultimately put back on IR ahead of the USFL Conference championship game after being activated two weeks prior.

For a player like McGough, who hasn’t found a permanent home in the NFL, leagues like the UFL and CFL could provide him with the necessary reps to get game film.

Given that he was banged up in the UFL, it would be shocking to see him go north of the border. However, with him being on the Roughriders’ negotiation list, the ex-Packers QB always has that option.

