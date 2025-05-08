Former Packer’s Chances of Finally Signing Take Another Hit

The Green Bay Packers have had an exciting offseason. But the only thing the Packers may love more than their draft class is following the post-Packer adventures of Za’Darius Smith.



Smith left Green Bay after the 2021 season over a contract dispute and was traded by the Minnesota Vikings following another contract dispute the following offseason. He spent a season with the Cleveland Browns before begging to get traded to the Detroit Lions midway through the 2024 season and was released over – you guessed it – a contract dispute.

Some may have expected Smith to head to the Chicago Bears to complete the NFC North Infinity Gauntlet. Instead, he’s spent his time hanging around Detroit, hoping to get a call for his return to the Lions. Smith’s quest to find work may have hit another road block on Thursday and it could mean he won’t be signing any time soon.

The #Panthers are releasing edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney, per sources. pic.twitter.com/apRKKoWcjN — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 8, 2025

Panthers’ Release of Jadeveon Clowney is Bad News for Former Packer Za’Darius Smith

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Carolina Panthers are releasing edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney. The South Carolina alum signed a two-year, $20 million contract for a homecoming last spring but his lone season with the Panthers didn’t go well as he made 46 tackles with 5.5 sacks.

The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Clowney and his 58 career sacks instantly became the top pass rusher on the free agent market. While Clowney is set up for a last-second cash in, it’s bad news for Smith who is still looking for a job.

Smith was productive for Detroit after his midseason trade from Cleveland, recording four sacks and 36 quarterback pressures in eight games according to Pro Football Focus. But while Smith went as far as making his own NFC North Division championship ring in his pitch to stay in Detroit, the Lions released him over a $2 million roster bonus that was due last March.

If we’ve learned anything, it’s that Smith loves his money. The odds are that Smith and the Lions will eventually figure something out as the season. But general manager Brad Holmes could do the funniest thing ever by signing Clowney and leaving Smith looking somewhere else.

It could leave the 32-year-old looking for a new team heading into next season. But if all else fails, there’s always the Bears.

More Green Bay Packers News & Rumors: