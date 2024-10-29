Failed Packers Kicker on Verge of Landing Another Job Before Week 9 Begins
The Green Bay Packers are prepping for the Detroit Lions on Sunday. This NFC North collision is expected to be thrilling and exciting as both teams have six wins.
While that is a must-see matchup, other teams around the league are also getting ready for their Week 9 bouts.
The New York Jets have a battle against the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football to begin Week 9. Prior to that contest, they held a workout for multiple kickers and Brayden Narveson was present.
NFL News: Brayden Narveson Worked out for New York Jets on Tuesday
Per Mike Garafolo, the New York Jets worked out kickers Zane Gonzalez, Riley Patterson, Spencer Shrader, Andre Szmyt, Cade York, and Narveson.
Narveson was released by the Packers on Oct. 16 and was replaced with veteran kicker Brandon McManus.
In six games with Green Bay, Narveson struggled immensely. He went 12-of-17 on field goal attempts, including 5-of-9 from kicks between 40-49 yards away. Meanwhile, McManus has drilled game-winning kicks in back-to-back weeks for the Packers.
Even though Narveson has been shaky in 2024, the worst kicker in the league is Greg Zuerlein of the Jets. Zuerlein is currently a league-worst 9-of-15 (60%) on field goal attempts, including 1-of-4 on kicks from 40-49 yards away. The 36-year-old has played a huge role in at least three Jet losses this season. His confidence is shot and if Narveson proved enough to the Jets on Tuesday, he has a great chance of taking the job.
The 25-year-old Naverson may have used these couple of weeks off to regain his confidence and hone in on his craft. The Jets clearly liked what they saw from him, which is why he was brought in to work out in the first place.
More Packers news and rumors: