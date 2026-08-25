Examining the Pros and Cons of a Jalen Duren trade from the Bucks' perspective

With Jalen Duren as the lone remaining headliner on the NBA Free Agent market, the 22-year-old restricted free agent will most likely remain the starting center of the Detroit Pistons in 2026. What that will look like financially is yet to be seen, but throughout the course of the summer, many have wondered whether the revamped Milwaukee Bucks might be interested in pursuing a sign-and-trade.

Now, Bleacher Report has sent ripples through the league with a mock trade article that saw Duren coming to the Bucks in exchange for Myles Turner, Ryan Rollins and a 2031 first-round draft pick. This left fans split, with some feeling like they have nothing to lose in a deal like this, while others believe letting go of Rollins and one of their very few first-rounders would set the team back mightily.

So let's take a look at both sides of the argument. That way, you can come to your own determination about the debate.

Pros: The Milwaukee Bucks would get their starting center of the future in a Jalen Duran trade.

Very easily, Duren would become the best center on the Bucks. Although he struggled in the postseason for the No. 1 seed Detroit Pistons, Duren stuffed the stat sheet with 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.6 combined steals + blocks per game on 65% shooting from the floor. He's an extremely productive player with elite athleticism for his size and the confidence to match.

There's very little to doubt that Duren is one of the best young centers in basketball. In theory, this upcoming contract will be expensive, but also fall in line with a rookie-scale max deal, which means he won't be eligible for a supermax for another three or four years after this deal. So this would assure that the center position is locked up for years to come while adding a proven All-Star-caliber player on the new timeline established by the Giannis trade.

And while this wouldn't necessarily make a difference for the Bucks right now, this would be the second starting center snagged away from a prominent Central Division foe in as many seasons, pouring salt into the wound for a Pistons team that hasn't been able to make much happen as the NBA offseason has played out.

Cons: At this stage of the rebuild, the Milwaukee Bucks cannot afford to punt on draft picks and young talent.

Realistically, Bleacher Report's proposed trade would be a disaster for the Bucks. Giving up on Ryan Rollins at just 24 years old would be a poor decision given his growth trajectory, and trading away first-round draft capital for someone who isn't a traditional star type of player or upside swing would not be wise at this phase of the rebuild. That, plus punting on the Myles Turner signing before ever truly experiencing the upside of that deal, would pour salt in the wound.

Additionally, the Bucks have given themselves tremendous financial flexibility heading into next summer, and that's not something they should easily compromise, as that ability to absorb money is one of the biggest things they have going for them in trade discussions. They might need that cap space to retain the services of Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., or others next year.

It would also stunt the growth of Kel'el Ware, who has an argument as the highest-upside player of the bunch and someone who, if everything shakes out how they hope, could actually be better than Duren in the long run.

These conversations are discounting the fact that the Bucks have built a comprehensive lineup of talent with depth at just about every position. Unless they have a path to adding Jalen Duren without having to give up significant assets to make it happen, they'd have to make some uncomfortable sacrifices in any deal for the young center.