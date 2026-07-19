Bucks might be the perfect sign-and-trade partner for Pistons' Jalen Duren

The Milwaukee Bucks are entering a new era, and while they've grown used to being a playoff team with Giannis Antetokounmpo at the helm, it might be a while before they return to championship contender status.

As such, the front office should get creative and figure out how to keep maximizing their roster and war chest in the post-Giannis era. Sometimes, that means helping out a team that would otherwise be considered an enemy.

That's why, if the Detroit Pistons' situation with Jalen Duren becomes untenable, they could pick up the phone to figure out a way to get something out of it. While they don't have the cap space to sign Duren, they might be the perfect third team to get a deal done.

The Bucks could use Jalen Duren to move Myles Turner

On paper, the Pistons don't need anyone in this situation. Duren is a restricted free agent, and as such, they have the right to match any offer he receives or conduct their own sign-and-trade.

However, sign-and-trades involving big contracts are often tough to pull off, and the Bucks could throw Myles Turner's big salary into the mix to facilitate any deal with a third team potentially getting involved.

Why would they do that? For draft capital, of course. Turner had plenty of things to say about Giannis' demeanor, and while Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis (his biggest defender) aren't in the building anymore, he may not be the most popular guy in the locker room. Also, he wasn't much of a factor on offense, though his rim protection might be enough to entice a team with contention aspirations.

Jalen Duren's market has been rather limited after his no-shows in the playoffs, and he's running out of options. Again, the Pistons hold all the leverage in this case, but what if he takes a page out of James Harden's book and makes it an untenable situation? Would they be willing to disrupt their locker room chemistry just to keep him in town? That sounds unlikely.

The Pistons weren't interested in a sign-and-trade for Domantas Sabonis, but they may be open to a sign-and-trade for Turner. The Bucks can then re-route Duren elsewhere to get their hands on young players or picks, or they may even want to roll the dice on him.

Whatever the case, the Bucks should keep an eye out for every potential transaction. Their cap situation is far from ideal, and with a new era on the horizon, shedding big contracts and acquiring assets should be their No. 1 priority, regardless of who they help in the process.