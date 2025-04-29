Ex-Vikings QB the Packers Once Dominated Loses Job After Draft

The rivalry between the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers took a turn toward the opposite side of the border in 2024. The Vikings built a 28-0 lead during a 31-29 Packer loss at Lambeau Field in Week 4 and Minnesota doubled down, building a 27-10 lead in the second half of a 27-25 loss by Green Bay in Minneapolis in Week 17.

With the rivalry not in their favor, it’s a great time for Packers fans to remember the good times. That includes the memory of a former Vikings quarterback that got cut on Tuesday afternoon and how Green Bay dominated him on national television not too long ago.

Seahawks Cut Former Vikings QB Jaren Hall

The Seattle Seahawks announced that they waived four players after last weekend’s NFL Draft including quarterback Jaren Hall, linebacker Michael Dowell, center Michael Novitsky and outside linebacker Kenneth Odumegwu. Some Packer fans may remember Odumegwu, who signed a futures deal with the Packers in Jan. 2024 but never played a game for the team. But most fans will remember Hall, who was decimated in a Week 17 victory over the Vikings in 2023.

The Vikings’ playoff hopes were on life support when the Packers traveled to U.S. Bank Stadium for that game on New Year’s Eve. Kirk Cousins was sidelined after tearing his Achilles tendon earlier in the year and the Vikings benched Josh Doubs and Nick Mullens, leaving the 2023 fifth-round pick to make his first career start.

The result was predictable. Hall completed 5-of-10 passes for 67 yards with an interception and was sacked three times before being benched by halftime. Mullens came in off the bench, completing 13-of-22 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown but it was too late as the Packers scored a 33-10 victory.

Hall returned to the Vikings for his second season last summer but was cut at the end of training camp. While the Vikings showed interest in signing him to the practice squad, Hall signed with the Seahawks and spent the entire season as their third-string quarterback.

The 27-year-old hasn’t appeared in a regular season game since the debacle against the Packers and is now looking for a new team after Seattle signed fellow former Viking Sam Darnold and Drew Lock in free agency and added Jalen Milroe in the draft.

While Hall may not find another team, Packers fans can look at him the same way they look at Joe Webb and Spurgeon Wynn until they try to get back on the winning side of the rivalry next season.

