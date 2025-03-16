Vikings Break Bad News to Aaron Jones After Re-Signing for 2025 Season

With NFL free agency nearly a week in, it's wise for fans to be weary of what moves their rivals are making.

Former Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones had an incredibly successful season after crossing enemy lines to join the Minnesota Vikings and was understandably rewarded with a two-year, $20 million contract extension. He had 1,546 yards from scrimmage with seven TDs, establishing himself as a focal point of their offense.

However, the Vikings might already be eyeing his potential replacement after a surprise trade and new contract.

Trade: 49ers are trading Jordan Mason to the Minnesota Vikings. Viking are signing Mason to a 2-year deal with over $7 million fully guaranteed at signing with a maximum value of $12m. Negotiated by Jason & Michael Katz . — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2025

Aaron Jones Likely to Lose Work to New 49ers RB Jordan Mason

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the San Francisco 49ers traded RB Jordan Mason to the Vikings, who subsequently rewarded him with a two-year deal worth up to $12 million. Only $7 million of it is guaranteed, though that's not terribly far off from the $13 million guaranteed that Jones received.

What this suggests is that the Vikings aren't committed to Jones as a bellcow. He had 306 touches in 2024, the most of his career, but you don't give someone like Mason that kind of contract unless you intend to use him. Perhaps it'll be similar to how the Packers deployed Jones alongside A.J. Dillon, but it's hard to imagine Jones reaching the same level of production that he did last year.

Mason burst onto the scene for the 49ers once Christian McCaffrey went down with injury, rushing for 5.2 yards per carry for 789 yards and three TDs. At only 25 years old compared to Jones' 30, Minnesota might be preparing for their back of the future. Jones is entering the twilight of his prime, especially at running back, while Mason should be plenty of tread left in his tires.

From Green Bay's perspective, it's annoying to see the Vikings continue to invest in good players. The NFC North is widely considered to be the best division in the NFL and while the Packers are set with Josh Jacobs in the backfield, Minnesota just became better in the short and long-term.

Hopefully, general manager Brian Gutekunst has some tricks up his sleeve moving forward as Green Bay tries to win that coveted division crown in 2025.

