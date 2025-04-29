Another Ex-Packers Prospect Kicked to Curb Following Draft

With the 2025 NFL Draft in the books and teams compiling their UDFA classes, many players across the league at the bottom of respective 90-man rosters will be cut in the coming days to make room for the new talent.

On Tuesday, the Seattle Seahawks made a slew of cuts to their 90-man roster, which included a former Green Bay Packers prospect. According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC-2 in Houston, the Seahawks waived Jaren Hill, Michael Dowell, Michael Novitsky, and Kenneth Odumegwu.

Odumegwu wasn't the only ex-Packers prospect cut recently, as former third-round pick defensive tackle Montravius Adams was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday as well.

#Seahawks waived Jaren Hall, Michael Dowell, Michael Novitsky, Kenneth Odumegwu — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 29, 2025

Packers fans are somewhat familiar with Odumegwu, who signed a futures deal with the team in January 2024 but was cut in August 2024.

The 6-foot-6, 259-pound defensive end spent the 2023 season with the Packers after being allocated to Green Bay through the NFL’s International Player Pathway program (IPP). This meant that the Packers had 17 players on their practice squad.

Odumegwu's football career began in 2022 at Osi Umenyiora's NFL Africa Touchdown Camp in Ghana, where he earned defensive MVP honors.

From there, the former Packers defensive lineman went to the NFL International Combine in London, England, where he put on a great performance to join the IPP.

Odumegwu did not appear in a regular season with the Packers. After he was cut by Green Bay, the Nigerian defensive lineman was signed to the Seahawks’ practice squad in September 2024.

The former Packers defender did not appear in a regular-season game with Seattle. The Seahawks signed him to a futures contract in January of this year. Since he doesn’t have much NFL regular season experience, it will be interesting to see if Odumegwu latches on with a team over the next few weeks.

If Odumegwu does sign somewhere, but doesn’t make the 53-man roster, he’ll likely be placed on the practice squad as teams have a designated IPP spot.

