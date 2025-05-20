Ex-Packers WR Quickly Signs Back to the Team That Just Cut Him

The Green Bay Packers have been left on the outside looking in as franchises around the NFL begin their organized team activities (OTAs) this week. Head coach Matt LaFleur won't be holding this year's OTAs until May 27, giving the Packers veterans and rookies another week to prepare for what'll all but certainly be a grueling summer.

With seven days to go before Packers OTAs begin, now is a great opportunity to take a survey of what some ex-Green Bay players are up to. After all, this time of the offseason is when fringe players are given opportunities to crack training camp rosters, including a former Packers wideout who was just re-signed by the team that recently cut him.

Former Packers WR T.J. Luther Re-Signs With Panthers After Being Cut by Carolina

The Charlotte Observer's Mike Kaye is reporting that the Carolina Panthers have re-signed former Green Bay Packers wide receiver T.J. Luther on Tuesday. The deal comes 12 days after the Panthers cut Luther, leaving time to tell if this stint will last longer than the previous one.

The Panthers are the fifth NFL franchise that Luther has joined since going undrafted in the 2023 draft.

He's previously spent time with the New York Jets, New England Patriots, and Pittsburgh Steelers, as well as just over a month with the Packers last season. The ex-Gardner-Webb product stayed on Green Bay's practice squad for that entire run until he was released in October, opening the door for him to join the Panthers in December.

It will be interesting to see if Luther has a legitimate chance of cracking the Panthers' roster. Carolina's WR already looks much better compared to last year, as incoming rookie wideouts Tetairoa McMillan and Jimmy Horn will join returning playmakers Adam Thielen, Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, and David Moore, as well as free-agent signing Hunter Renfrow.

Unfortunately, Luther's outlook isn't exactly promising. Not only has he yet to make his regular-season debut, but he also failed to haul in any of the six balls sent his way in a half-dozen preseason outings.

Based on how his career has unfolded so far, chances are the ex-Packers wideout is going to be looking for another team to join sooner rather than later. Fortunately, the Packers' WR room is deep enough that the team won't have to make any desperate last-minute signings before OTAs begin.

