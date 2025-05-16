This year's organized team activities (OTAs) are set to begin around the NFL in the coming weeks. OTAs offer players the perfect opportunity to show they belong on their team's roster. It also signals one of the final opportunities for free agents to find fresh starts before training camp begins.

Several former Green Bay Packers players are still stewing in free agency, waiting for their next opportunity to continue their careers. Although some likely won't be signed any time soon, one ex-Packers special teamer just landed a last-minute 'prove yourself' shot at the stroke of midnight.

Former Packers K Greg Joseph Signs With 49ers Before OTAs

The San Francisco 49ers had exciting contract news to share on Friday, announcing that quarterback Brock Purdy had been signed to a five-year, $265 million extension. Interestingly enough, that wasn't the only contract-related announcement in their pocket.

"49ers are signing veteran kicker Greg Joseph to a one-year contract, per his agent Brett Tessler," NFL insider Adam Schefter reported shortly after the Purdy signing.

Signing with the 49ers will continue Joseph's journeyman tour, which has now reached his 12th NFL franchise since starting his career as an undrafted free agent with the Miami Dolphins in 2018. He's appeared in 75 regular-season contests since, going 116-of-141 (82.3%) on field goals while connecting on 157-of-173 (90.8%) extra-point tries.

Joseph's stint with the Packers was brief, having signed with them during the 2024 offseason. He was promptly sent packing after going 3-of-4 (75.0%) and 2-of-2 (100.0%) on field goals and extra points in three preseason contests. Joseph also had brief stints with the Detroit Lions, New York Giants, Washington Commanders, and New York Jets before the regular season ended.

Now with the 49ers, Joseph will likely enter a kicking competition with returning special teamer Jake Moody. Although the former Michigan Wolverine performed well as a rookie, his 2024 performance left much to be desired as his field-goal success rate plummeted from 84.0% (21-of-25) to 70.6% (24-of-34).

If Moody continues to falter once OTAs begin, Joseph could have a legitimate shot at the starting kicker job. Having said that, more will be known about the ex-Packers leg's fate once training camp begins.

More Green Bay Packers News & Rumors: