Packers Rookie Issues Strong Message After Putting on Jersey for 1st Time

Already, Green Bay Packers fans have every reason for excitement when it comes to rookie receiver Matthew Golden. It was a bit of a surprise that Golden fell all the way to the Packers and gave the franchise the perfect target for Jordan Love, who had some struggles this past season.

There is a level of belief that Golden is going to be the missing piece that helps Love take the elusive step forward. This belief is unquestionably trending upwards after Golden's latest eye-catching quote.

For any Green Bay fans with a pulse, Golden's simple seven-word message is going to continue to push excitement to a fever pitch: “Just know I’m chasing greatness… I’m coming."

Green Bay Packers Fans Are Going to Love Matthew Golden's Exciting Message

Golden is used to playing in high-leverage spots and will greatly benefit from playing with a far superior quarterback. With Texas allowing Quinn Ewers to finish his college career as the starter, we were robbed of seeing Arch Manning take full advantage of Golden's speed. Love has an incredible arm that Golden has the quickness to challenge.

It isn't just speed that makes the Texas product such an exciting addition; he is a crisp route runner and finds ways to get open. Whether against man or zone, the receiver has a great feel for creating space and using his speed not simply to run past defenders but to create throwing lanes.

With this in mind, Golden is quickly going to become a fan favorite in Green Bay. Not since the departure of Davante Adams has this franchise truly had a great number one option. Golden has the ceiling to become this and back up his quote in the process.

The one concern with the receiver and the reason he was available for the Packers to select is a lack of size. Golden is going to have to pick his spots to fight for yardage and be very selective with the hits he is willing to take.

For such a small target to stay healthy at the next level, there is going to need to be the same level of awareness Golden showed at Texas. If this can translate, the Packers have their next star target.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: