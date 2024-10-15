Ex-Packer Defender Lands With Hated Rival Ahead of Week 7
The Green Bay Packers enter Week 7 with a 4-2 record. They have secured three straight wins and had to deal with adversity early on in the season.
Jordan Love missed two games with a knee injury and Romeo Doubs was suspended for skipping practice. Despite these things happening, the Packers have performed on game day. In Week 7, the Packers are slated to host the Houston Texans.
That will be one of the best games on the NFL slate in Week 7 but other teams around the league are adding players.
On Tuesday, an ex-Packer landed with a big-time rival of Green Bay.
NFL News: Adrian Amos Joins San Francisco 49ers
According to Jordan Schultz, the 49ers are going to sign safety Adrian Amos. San Francisco is dealing with injuries at safety with Talanoa Hufanga on IR and Malik Mustapha dealing with an ankle injury.
The Penn State product played in Green Bay from 2019-2022 and provided them with a reliable defender. Over 66 games with the Packers, Amos compiled 362 total tackles, 15 TFLs, and seven interceptions.
Now he's going to suit up for one of Green Bay's biggest rivals. The Packers lead the all-time series 38-34-1 over San Francisco but the 49ers have won three of the past five outings, including a 24-21 win over the Packers in the Divisional Round of the 2023 playoffs.
The addition of Amos in San Francisco adds to the intrigue of the Week 12 contest between Green Bay and the 49ers.
Even though their focus is on the Texans, seeing Amos join the 49ers can't be an exciting move for the Pack.
