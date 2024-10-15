Texans Player Suspended Right Before Matchup vs. Packers in Week 7
The Green Bay Packers are 4-2 on the season and have won two games in a row. They are looking to keep this positive momentum rolling as they host the Houston Texans in Week 7.
The Texans have been one of the best teams in the NFL and sit at 5-1. Despite this stout record, they will be without a defender for this matchup against the Packers.
NFL News: Texans Defender Mario Edwards Jr. is Suspended
Houston defensive tackle Mario Edwards Jr. has been suspended for four games without pay for violating the NFL's substances of abuse policy. Edwards Jr. was filling in for Denico Autry, who was serving a six-game suspension himself. While Autry will be making his season debut, Edwards Jr. won't be available and that's good news for Green Bay.
The Florida State product had 18 total tackles, two sacks, and one fumble recovery in 2024. But one team's loss is a benefit for the opponent.
The Texans roll into this game ranked third in the league in total defense (277) while Green Bay is fourth in the NFL in total offense (400.8).
This will be an exciting matchup as Jordan Love and CJ Stroud are two of the most exciting signal-callers in the league. Even though Love missed two games, the 25-year-old is tied for second in the NFL in passing touchdowns (12) with 1,131 passing yards.
With Edwards Jr. not in the fold, that is one less defender for the Packers to worry about and that's a positive development for Green Bay.
