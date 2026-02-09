Packers' MarShawn Lloyd Patience Might Be Close to Paying Off

The Green Bay Packers have put their faith in MarShawn Lloyd, but after two seasons in the NFL, he hasn’t given them anything in return. Lloyd appeared in just one game during his rookie season in 2024, logging 15 yards on six attempts. While he had higher hopes for 2025, he never appeared in a game due to an endless string of injuries.

Entering his third season in Green Bay, Lloyd may be fighting for a job during the offseason program and in training camp. While the Packers would be wise to add an insurance plan after the last two years, there’s a chance their patience could be rewarded in 2026.

Zach Kruse of The Packers Wire laid out the case for Lloyd to return to Green Bay, and the impact could be felt beyond just the running game, with the offensive line, wide receivers, and the quarterback benefiting if he can stay on the field.

Lloyd’s Return Could Be Better Than an RB Addition This Offseason

While injuries have been a problem, it’s not hard to see what the coaches like in Lloyd’s game. While he’s a little smaller for a running back at 5'8" and 220 pounds, he has explosiveness to his game, posting a 4.46-second time in the 40-yard dash that was in the 81st percentile of running backs that have attended the combine since 1987, according to MockDraftable.

Lloyd also showed an ability to get involved in different ways during his collegiate career at South Carolina and USC. In three seasons, he racked up 1,621 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground while also adding 34 catches for 452 yards and two touchdowns before taking his talents to the NFL.

When looking at what Lloyd can bring when healthy, it could solve a lot of the issues that plagued the Packers last season. The Packers’ offensive line regressed in 2025, with their 4.7 yards per carry dropping to 4.1 yards. The numbers got worse when you looked at the backfield, as Josh Jacobs and Emanuel Wilson led Green Bay's running backs with 4.0 yards per carry, and the Packers had just 12 breakaway runs – defined as designed runs that generate 15 yards or more – as a team according to Pro Football Focus.

By comparison, Lloyd had 18 breakaway runs and ranked sixth among qualifying running backs with a 56.7 percent breakaway rate in his final collegiate season in 2023. That explosiveness could boost Green Bay’s rushing numbers back to 2024 levels and ask the offensive line for less in the passing game if the team can run efficiently.

But then there’s the passing game itself. While Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, and Matthew Golden are downfield targets, the Packers lost the majority of the yards after the catch when Tucker Kraft suffered a torn ACL last November. Kraft will return this season, but Lloyd could be another component to generate those yards, as evidenced by a 33-yard reception before he injured his hamstring in a preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts last summer.

The last portion that Kruse brings up is the most interesting. Lloyd did not return kickoffs during his college career, but his explosiveness suggests he could do it. Kickoffs also mimic a running play under the NFL’s rules instituted last season, as the coverage team must stand still until the returner has the ball in his hands or it hits the turf.

With Keisean Nixon refusing to return kicks and Savion Williams underwhelming in the role during his rookie season, it could at least warrant a tryout to see what Lloyd can do.

Of course, the main issue is littered throughout this article. Whether it’s knees, hamstrings, or his appendix, Lloyd hasn’t been able to stay on the field in his first two seasons in the league. One more injury could be the final nail in his green and yellow coffin, but the Packers would be better served to give Lloyd one more look this summer rather than "rage trading" him to another team.

The Packers have shown patience with Lloyd in each of his first two seasons, and they could finally hit the lottery if they decide to give it another try in 2026.

