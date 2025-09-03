Encouraging Elgton Jenkins Update May Save Packers' Wallet

The Green Bay Packers were on the practice field on Wednesday as they continued preparations for their season-opening matchup against the Detroit Lions in Week 1.

After some uncertainty regarding his availability earlier this week, the Packers received some good news as center Elgton Jenkins returned to the field as a limited participant, according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

This is a nice step forward for Jenkins, as the seven-year veteran didn't practice on Monday, raising questions about his availability for Week 1. Fortunately, that isn't as big a concern now as it appears he is on the right track to be in uniform and available to play against the Lions.

Jenkins Returning to Practice Saved Packers From Adding a Free Agent

Jenkins getting back on the field is huge, as the Packers shifted him over from guard to center this offseason. That move came after they signed guard Aaron Banks in free agency, as they felt Jenkins could make that transition seamlessly.

When he didn't participate in Monday's practice, the door opened to questions about whether he'll play. Jenkins injured his back while deadlifting 505 pounds at his personal training facility over the offseason. That held him out on Monday, but caused larger concerns to arise since there is no real depth behind him.

Backup center Jacob Monk is on the team but was placed on IR due to a hamstring injury. With Monk sidelined, Sean Rhyan is listed as the No. 2 center on the depth chart and has gotten some work at the position during training camp. Having him as the starter on the offensive line isn't an ideal scenario, but it could be better than the Packers having to look outside of the organization to find a center on the free agent market.

Green Bay let Josh Myers walk in free agency due to their confidence in the unit they had assembled. It's already being put to the test, even though he hasn't gotten to Week 1 yet. Nonetheless, Thursday's practice will be huge for determining whether Jenkins will play on Sunday or not.

If he's able to be a limited participant again, it'll suggest that he'll be on the field in Week 1, which is what the Packers and fan base want to see. This is especially true since it would prevent the Packers from shelling out money and draft capital to bring in a center.

