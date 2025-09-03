Jets Will Learn Why Packers Let Josh Myers Walk in Week 1

The Green Bay Packers made some bold moves this offseason and the offensive line was a main beneficiary. The addition of Aaron Banks may qualify as the biggest decision to help Green Bay upgrade in the trenches but that never would have happened if they had come to the realization to let Josh Myers walk.

Myers struggled for the Packers at center over the first four seasons and his departure cleared the way to sign Banks and anoint Elgton Jenkins to replace him. With this in mind, Myers is no longer the Packers problem. But the New York Jets may be the next team to realize why they let him leave after making him a starter ahead of Week 1.

Jets guard Alijah Vera-Tucker suffered his tricep injury at Tuesday’s practice. https://t.co/8w4k0ZiZIi — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 3, 2025

Former Packer Josh Myers Gets Another Chance to Ruin an Offensive Line in Week 1

Myers was the biggest beneficiary of a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter that states the Jets believe that guard Alijah Vera-Tucker suffered a season-ending torn tricep injury. Vera-Tucker is going to get a second opinion to confirm the injury, but the ominous report suggests the Jets will need to shuffle their offensive line ahead of their Week 1 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Joe Tippman retained his starting role at center after defeating Myers during training camp but Vera-Tucker’s injury threw a wrench into those plans. It’s possible that Tipmann could slide to right guard in the wake of the injury, leaving Myers to slide in as the starting center and completely wreck the Jets’ offensive line.

According to Pro Football Focus, Myers ranked 38th among 43 qualifying centers with a 55.7 overall grade. This wasn’t the result of one bad year either as he ranked 30th among 40 qualifiers in 2023 and 28th among 43 qualifiers in 2022. Myers also struggled with the Jets this preseason as his 51.7 overall grade ranked 55th out of 68 qualifiers.

Even worse? Myers ranked second behind former Minnesota Vikings center Garrett Bradbury (37) with 29 pressures allowed last season. That number seems to spell disaster for starting quarterback Justin Fields, who owned a 67.0 passer rating under pressure with the Steelers last season.

Being one of the league’s worst centers over the past four seasons with no signs of a turnaround is bad enough. But Myers also gets a tough draw against the Steelers. First-round pick Derrick Harmon will miss Sunday’s game with a knee injury but they still have a formidable front led by defensive tackle Cameron Heyward and All-Pro edge rusher T.J. Watt.

Regardless of who the Steelers throw at Myers, the Packers learned that he shouldn’t be a starting center in the NFL anymore. The Jets are prepared to learn that lesson the hard way and it could tank their hopes of a victory in Week 1.

