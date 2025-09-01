Elgton Jenkins News Could Force Packers to Make Last-Minute Signing

The Green Bay Packers officially enter game week, as they host the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season. They made big waves in the NFL, as they acquired Micah Parsons for Kenny Clark and two first-round picks.

Clark is saying all the right things with his new team, in an effort to get in their good graces. With the Packers touching the practice field on Monday, they were without center Elgton Jenkins and Nate Hobbs. They were only two players on the sideline, which could be a cause for concern.

Elgton Jenkins and Nate Hobbs are only #Packers players not practicing today.



Zayne Anderson (knee), Savion Williams (hamstring) and Barryn Sorrell (knee) returned. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) September 1, 2025

Packers Were Without Elgton Jenkins for Monday’s Practice

This is something to keep an eye on, since the Packers had Josh Myers leave in free agency to sign with the New York Jets after starting 56 games for Green Bay.

With the Packers signing guard Aaron Banks, they decided to move Jenkins to center for the first time in his career. Backup center Jacob Monk is on the roster but is on IR due to a hamstring injury. Guard Travis Glover is also on IR with a shoulder injury.

With no other backup interior linemen on the team for Green Bay, the Packers may be forced to sign someone ahead of the season. Cody Whitehair and Nick Gates are two free-agent centers on the market who have some starting experience under their belt. While adding them to the team at this point is less than ideal, they may not have a choice if Jenkins can't give it a go.

Jenkins injured his back deadlifting 505 pounds at his personal training facility this offseason, and Green Bay has taken the cautious approach with him. Back problems are very tough to deal with, especially as an offensive lineman.

He has started in at least 15 games for the last three seasons, while playing all over the offensive line at guard and tackle in his NFL career. With the offensive line tetris that Green Bay is playing this year, having their Pro Bowl player on the field is a must.

The fact that he's not practicing isn't great and will be something to keep an eye on going forward. If he can't get on the field sooner rather than later, the Packers may be forced to add someone to the fold before the regular season kicks off.

