Doc Rivers underscores Thanasis Antetokounmpo's secret impact on the Milwaukee Bucks

Of all the hot topics for Milwaukee Bucks fans to debate, one of the biggest conversations among fans over the last year was whether reserving a roster spot for Thanasis Antetokounmpo was worthwhile. Forever etched into Bucks history, Thanasis is a gem of a man off the court whose charisma and community involvement make him a beloved member of the Bucks family.

But on the court, it's sort of a mixed bag. The 33-year-old forward has never been able to carve out a consistent role for himself in the NBA, never surpassing 10 MPG for a season. Don't get me wrong — Thanasis has been part of some big moments, but there is a segment of Bucks and NBA fandom that doesn't understand why he's still on a roster at this level.

During a recent interview on The Bill Simmons Podcast, former Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers shed some light on what Thanasis brings to the table for an NBA team at this stage of his career: energy.

"One thing I'll tell you, like, the dude — there were days where he actually was useful because he was playing hard. Thanasis? No one wanted to practice against him," Rivers said.

Although it's a bit of a backhanded compliment on Doc's part, he does genuinely mean what he says. Thanasis' magnetic energy and diligent work ethic set the standard for the players around him while keeping his brother, the great Giannis Antetokounmpo, grounded in a lifestyle and level of fame that could easily get to someone's head.

The power of Thanasis isn't necessarily what he contributes on the court, but who he is off it.

Say what you will, but Thanasis Antetokounmpo has been a sterling example of a veteran leader for a young Milwaukee Bucks team.

Talent can get you to the NBA, but no one stays in this league without working hard — even when your brother is the star player. Thanasis is diligent in his workouts, putting his head down and focusing on his craft even when no one is watching. From practicing his catch-and-shoot 3-pointers to rebounding drills, fastbreak drills, and everything in between, Thanasis has never stopped working on his game.

That sets a tone for the young players around you, as Thanasis and Milwaukee learned together for seemingly the first time this season. Although the Bucks have consistently had some young players on the roster, the 2025-26 season was their first major commitment to a youth movement since the start of the Giannis era more than a decade ago.

Having someone like Thanasis on the practice court, always giving 110%, is the type of move that makes your other players better. Whether that's worth occupying a roster spot is in the eye of each team's GM, but the 'Thanasis' spot at the end of the bench isn't a new concept in the NBA.

Long after he was a useful on-court player, Udonis Haslem occupied a spot on the Miami Heat bench. In San Antonio, center Bismack Biyombo has become that sort of veteran for Victor Wembanyama, instilling his years of experience and diligent work ethic in San Antonio's young core. From Taj Gibson to Nick Collison, Garrett Temple to Kevin Love, there have always been veterans who stick around in the NBA longer than their on-court production would suggest, not because of what they can do, but who they are.

So while it may not seem like Thanasis was worthy of a roster spot in Milwaukee this year from a basketball perspective, there's far more to it than meets the eye, and there always has been.