Michael Wilbon's Giannis Antetokounmpo rant loses the plot on what makes him great

Scrutiny comes with the job of an NBA superstar, but all too often in the internet era, people take it way too far. 'Hot Take Culture' is leading the charge in the modern sports media landscape, where people have the flexibility to say whatever they want in front of massive audiences without thinking twice about the ramifications. We had a perfect example of this when one of the greats — longtime sports journalist & ESPN host Michael Wilbon — gave one of his worst takes ever on Giannis Antetokounmpo.

"I don't believe in Giannis anymore. Giannis is a rumor. Giannis hasn't done jack in the months that matter, which would be May and June, since 2021. Five years is forever in professional sports," Wilbon said on PTI. "Giannis can look obsolete fairly quickly if he can't get his butt out there and contribute heavily, massively, in May [and] June, and I don't know that."

During the rant, Wilbon also gave credit to Giannis for being an MVP, a Hall of Famer, and a former Champion, but also said that he hasn't seen evidence that Giannis can do that at this stage of his career in a shifting NBA landscape. He suggested that Miami and Boston might not want to make big offers for the Greek Freak because they'd have to give up players who've proven they can win with their respective cities.

With the utmost respect to Wilbon — a true legend of the game — he's clearly missing the bigger picture of who Giannis is, what he brings to the table, and why things have gone south come Playoff time in Milwaukee.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is so much more than the Milwaukee Bucks' recent Playoff appearances would suggest.

You can nitpick his availability, which has been a real issue over recent years come Playoff time, but you cannot slide past the fact that Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the best postseason performers in the sport — even at this stage of his career.

In 20 Playoff games since the 2021 title, Giannis has averaged 30.8 points, 14 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and almost two stocks (steals + blocks) per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. His physicality and ferocity, which are among the best in the league during the regular season, always rise to another level in the postseason as his relentless will to compete shines through.

Even at 31, with a handful of lower body injuries bothering him in recent seasons, much of the Bucks' Playoff woes in recent seasons are due to factors beyond his control. He lost in seven games to the team that won the Eastern Conference in 2022 (Boston Celtics), was injured in both 2023 and 2024, and then his running mate tore his Achilles tendon in 2025.

All the while, Giannis dealt with a carousel of head coaches, an inconsistent, aging roster around him, and now, an influx of young talent in Milwaukee that hasn't quite learned how to win yet. None of those outcomes is directly within his control.

But when Giannis is healthy and in control, he's one of the most fearsome opponents an NBA team could face, and gives any team he's on a chance to contend for the title. To infer that Giannis isn't one of the best players you could possibly put on the court for a seven-game Playoff series is completely losing the plot on why Giannis is so special in the first place — he never goes down without a fight.

And that's exactly what you need come Playoff time. Whether his next shot is in Milwaukee or elsewhere will be determined in the weeks ahead, but one thing's for sure: whichever team he's with for the 2027 NBA Playoffs will feel way better about their chances because he's on their side.