Departed Packer May Not Be Done In Green Bay Yet

Like many teams, the Green Bay Packers have seen a fair amount of change during the NFL’s free agency period. The Packers brought in Aaron Banks and Nate Hobbs on big-money contracts when the league year began last month, but they also lost several familiar faces including running back A.J. Dillon, center Josh Myers, and cornerbacks Eric Stokes and Corey Ballentine.

Most of the Packers’ departing free agents have already found new homes this spring. But there are still some former players that used to call Green Bay home still available on the market. That includes one player who is a few years removed from his time in green and gold but could help the Packers fill one of their biggest needs ahead of this year’s draft.

Packers Could Still Reunite With Rasul Douglas in Free Agency

Former Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas is still available in free agency and could be of use to Green Bay as they approach the draft and the player movement wave after the draft. Douglas spent over two seasons with the Packers, collecting nine interceptions and 26 pass defenses during the 2021 and 2022 seasons but was traded in the middle of the 2023 season to the Buffalo Bills.

The trade had nothing to do with Douglas’s performance as Packers general manager Brian Gutenkunst called Buffalo’s offer of a 2024 third-round pick (Ty’Ron Hopper) “too good to pass up.” But it also cleared the way for some of Green Bay’s young corners to take center stage.

Stokes and Ballentine both left in free agency this year and Jaire Alexander could be on the way out as soon as this year’s draft, which begins on April 24. Green Bay’s addition of Hobbs fills their need for a slot corner and Carrington Valentine and Keisean Nixon are projected to be the starting corners ahead of next season. But the Packers could use some veteran depth which Douglas could provide.

Douglas played well in his first half-season in Buffalo, recording four interceptions and eight pass defenses in nine games after the trade to the Bills. But he couldn’t find the same ball-hawking knack he displayed in Green Bay as he didn’t have an interception and made just five pass defenses last year.

While the past vindicates a desire to drive up the price, his recent performance may have general managers balking at the decision to bring him aboard. It also could eventually have him resign to either compete for a starting spot or – in the best interest of the Packers – settle for a backup role.

The Packers want to get younger across the roster and the 30-year-old Douglas could block others from playing time. But Green Bay also needs to find some playmakers on the defensive line, which is a strong position in this year’s draft.

Signing Douglas and focusing on the defensive front in the draft would be a good option for the Packers heading into next season. And adding Douglas could give the Packers some veteran experience as they look to climb back toward the top of the NFC North in 2025.

