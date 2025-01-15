Packers Star Makes Thoughts on Davante Adams Trade Perfectly Clear
By Cem Yolbulan
Now that the Green Bay Packers are eliminated, their offseason is officially underway. General manager Brian Gutekunst will spend the next few months trying to upgrade the roster to turn this team into a true Super Bowl contender.
On paper, the Packers are not in desperate need of any specific position upgrades. Sure, more talent at pass rush and cornerback would be welcome by most Packers fans. The real prize of Green Bay's offseason, however, seems to be former Packers star Davante Adams.
Fans have been flooding social media with attempts to recruit Davante Adams. The 32-year-old wideout is not a free agent but his future with the Jets is uncertain. Whether Aaron Rodgers will return for another season is unknown and if the Jets are forced into a rebuild, Adams will likely be traded or cut because of his salary.
Adams has not ruled out a return to Titletown in recent media appearances. There is so much smoke around the situation that Packers star defender Xavier McKinney hopped on the bandwagon. Under a social media post of three-time All-Pro playmaker's appearance on Kay Adams' show, McKinney told the former Packer to return to Green Bay.
This is fascinating since McKinney and Adams never played on the same team. Adams was traded to the Raiders in the 2022 offseason and the star safety joined the Packers in the 2024 offseason.
Packers fans' interest in Adams also shows that there is no bad blood between the sides. After the 2021 season, the Packers had placed a franchise tag on Adams before the star receiver informed the team that he wouldn't play unless he got a contract extension. The Packers responded by trading him to Las Vegas but things haven't worked out for Adams since. A return in the offseason could do wonders for both sides.