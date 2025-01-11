Davante Adams Leaves Door Open for Packers Reunion in Surprise Comments
The Green Bay Packers have a big-time contest against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round on Sunday afternoon.
After going 11-6, the Packers locked down the seventh seed in the NFC and will have to be on the road throughout the entire postseason. While 14 teams are fighting to secure a Super Bowl title, the other 18 teams in the league have shifted their attention to the offseason.
One of those teams is the New York Jets, who have two former Packers on the team, Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams. The Jets went 5-12, missing the playoffs again, something that Rodgers and Adams didn't experience much in Green Bay.
Adams was a guest on the "Up and Adams Show" hosted by Kay Adams on Friday. She asked him if he would be open to returning to a team he played for, and she jokingly said a team that rhymed with "Smackers". The 32-year-old WR laughed and said you can't rule anything out.
Packers News: Davante Adams Doesn’t Rule Out Return to GB
He stated, "You can't rule anything out. I got a lot of love for all the organizations that I've played for, so I wouldn't rule out anybody..... keeping my mind open to wherever. Obviously, the Packers are a great team, and if they felt like that was a possibility for me, and like I said, I'm still with the Jets. Can't be out here talking about going to other teams."
Adams has two years left on his current deal, with a $38 million cap hit in both 2025 and 2026, but there is no guaranteed money left on the deal. With Rodgers' future up in the air with the Jets, there's a high likelihood that Adams will end up getting released and will have a chance to sign elsewhere.
Whether that's with the Packers remains to be seen but Adams had a fantastic run in Green Bay. He was a second-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft and became one of the best playmakers in his league during his time there.
From 2014 to 2021 with the Packers, Adams had 669 receptions (1,012 targets) for 8,121 receiving yards and 73 touchdowns.
He still has juice left in the tank. This past season between the Raiders and Jets, Adams had 85 catches for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns.
The Packers have a young nucleus of pass catchers that include Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, and Christian Watson going forward. Unfortunately, Watson tore his ACL in Week 18, putting his availability for the start of the 2025 season in doubt.
Green Bay could have a need for a WR but we'll have to see if Adams is the person to fill it.
