Even Dan Campbell Can't Deny 1 of Packers' Biggest Strengths

The Green Bay Packers are all set to host the rival Detroit Lions for the 2025 NFL season opener on Sunday. Like every year, more than 80,000 souls will gather at Lambeau Field to root for the winningest team in NFL history.

That's one of the reasons why Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell knows he'll be in for a tough challenge in Week 1. When asked about his impending trip to Wisconsin by Detroit News' Nolan Bianchi, he gushed about the legendary Lambeau Field despite the ongoing rivalry between the NFC North foes.

"We love Lambeau." "That's one of those places, on the eighth day, the Lord made Lambeau."



"That's one of those places, on the eighth day, the Lord made Lambeau." — Nolan Bianchi (@nolanbianchi) September 2, 2025

Lions HC Dan Campbell Admits Love for Lambeau Field

"We love Lambeau. That's one of those places, on the eighth day, the Lord made Lambeau." Dan Campbell (h/t @nolanbianchi)

Unfortunately for the Packers, HC Campbell does have some reasons to love Lambeau Field this much, and it's not just the mythical atmosphere in the ultimate football temple.

He's gone 3-0 in his last three trips to Green Bay, and he holds a 6-2 record against the Packers since he took the reins of the team in 2021. That includes a heartbreaking loss in the season finale to knock the Packers out of playoff contention two years ago.

This time, however, the Packers might have the upper hand in reclaiming their divisional supremacy. Not only will they get a huge defensive boost with Micah Parsons' arrival, but they will also play a Lions team that just lost its top assistant coaches.

Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson moved on from their positions as defensive and offensive coordinators to take head coaching jobs with the New York Jets and Chicago Bears, respectively. Campbell's uber-aggressive decision-making has backfired at times, and not having his two confidants by his side might lead to more erratic decisions.

Lions Won't Change Their Plan Because of Micah Parsons

Campbell is an emotional coach, and with the Lions looking to make a statement after failing to win a single playoff game last season, he might try to do too much in their first game of the week. Also, when asked about Parsons' addition, he revealed that it didn't move the needle for their game plan:

"Well, whatever we had planned for Kenny Clark, we'll just (use) for Micah," Campbell said, per Bianchi.

With all due respect to a great player like Clark, Parsons is one of the most disruptive defensive forces in all of football. He's already logged 12 total tackles (ten solo) and 2.0 sacks in two career games against the Lions, and he will be extremely motivated to take the field after months of negotiating a new contract.

Perhaps Campbell will rethink is Lambeau love after running into the newest Packer this weekend.

