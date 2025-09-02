Lions Injury News Removes Potential Packers Advantage in Week 1

The Green Bay Packers are hard at work preparing for a Week 1 showdown with a division rival in the Detroit Lions that became a whole lot more interesting after the blockbuster trade for Micah Parsons.

Detroit's offensive line has long been the team's biggest strength, but things look different now that Frank Ragnow is retired and Kevin Zeitler is no longer on the roster. Those are two big losses, and it'll be interesting to see if the new-look line can stop a Packers pass rush that ranked 11th in sacks per game (2.6) even without Parsons.

Unfortunately for Green Bay, Lions head coach Dan Campbell just made an injury announcement that takes away a potential advantage for the Packers in Week 1.

#Lions' Graham Glasgow is good to go for Week 1. — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) September 2, 2025

Lions Announce C Graham Glasgow Will Start in Week 1 After Injury

Campbell told the media on Tuesday that center Graham Glasgow would be good to go for the season opener. He suffered a lower leg injury during a joint practice with the Houston Texans at the end of the preseason, though apparently it wasn't serious.

Glasgow started 16 games at left guard for Detroit in 2024, so he'll slide over a spot to handle the new role in place of Ragnow. He actually started 16 contests at center for the Lions back in 2018 as well, so it's not necessarily a new position. That said, there was a chance that he would miss Week 1 and that would've created an even larger hole that the Packers could've exploited.

Rashan Gary and Parsons make up a dangerous defensive line duo, and Parsons' mere presence will give other guys like Colby Wooden or Devonte Wyatt more opportunities. Imagining a backup center slowing them down was a dicey proposition for Detroit, even if Green Bay still has the edge there.

It's worth noting that Glasgow ranked just 85th out of 136 qualified guards at Pro Football Focus while Ragnow was third among 64 centers. Make no mistake, this is still a major downgrade for a Lions offense that has a new offensive coordinator now as well. Even if the advantage is mitigated by Glasgow's availability, the Packers should be able to disrupt Jared Goff's timing.

We don't yet know how many snaps Parsons will play but if it's anywhere close to more than half, Green Bay should win. They're 2.5-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook so oddsmakers agree. A Packers win would represent a major shift in the NFC North, as Detroit has won it for two straight years and won six of the last seven matchups between the two teams.

Even though Glasgow is playing, fans should expect a great outing from Green Bay's defensive line.

