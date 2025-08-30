Micah Parsons Trade Just Cost Packers Fans $130

The Green Bay Packers have been heavily discussed in the past few days, and that's due to the addition of Micah Parsons. They were able to land one of the best defensive players in the league and gave him a lengthy four-year, $188 million extension.

With Parsons locked in through 2029, the Packers are ready for the 2025 campaign. The Penn State product revealed he'll wear No. 1 with the Packers, and that has led to a rookie following suit and swapping his number.

Rookie WR Matthew Golden decided to swap from No. 22 to No. 0 right before the season officially kicks off.

With Micah Parsons choosing No. 1, Packers rookie WR Matthew Golden is now switching his number to 0. pic.twitter.com/MwpvGojTSd — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2025

Matthew Golden Changed Jersey to No. 0

After being drafted in April, Golden said his grandmother's favorite number was 2, and since he was the first Packers receiver to be selected in the first round since 2002, it made sense for him to choose No. 22 as his first jersey number in the NFL.

"For me, it’s just a jersey number,” Golden said. “I could wear 85 if I wanted to. I’m still going to go out there and get open...there was just meaning behind the number 22 for me. It's got history behind it so it made sense to me."

Despite what he said, rocking No. 22 as a receiver wasn't the best choice. Instead of rolling with that number, he changed things up. Several fans purchased Golden's initial No. 22 jersey as the first-round pick arrived in Green Bay to plenty of fanfare, but if they want the No. 0 Golden jersey, they will need to cough up $130.

That isn't ideal since he only had that jersey number for four months, but that's what comes with the risk of buying a rookie's jersey before the season began and things were unofficial. Since there are so many players on the team from March through August, the options for numbers are more limited.

Once certain numbers become available or guys see how they look wearing a specific number, they can make a change. Regardless of the number he wears, all Packers fans want is to see him ball out. Last season with Texas, he had 58 catches for 987 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. Adding that level of production to an already dangerous Packers offense would only lift Green Bay to the next level as a team.

If he brings his explosiveness and dynamic playmaking ability to the NFL level, fans won't care that he changed numbers and they had to pony up $130. Once a player is producing, everything is easier to stomach.

