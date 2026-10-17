Cowboys' desperate defensive twitches should have Packers stars licking their chops

The Green Bay Packers are riding high after their blowout win over the Chicago Bears. And while stringing strong performances together hasn't been Matt LaFleur's bread and butter, the table is set for another big win in Week 6.

The Packers will host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, and while Micah Parsons won't be there to face his former team, the Cheeseheads should still have a significant edge in this one: the passing game.

The Cowboys' revamped defense can't seem to get a stop, and they've been one of the most disappointing outfits of the season. They know it, and they've already reached desperation status, so the door's wide open for a Jordan Love fest.

The Cowboys' defense is crashing out right before facing the Packers

Losing at home to undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have been rock bottom for the Cowboys. Defensive players had a player's only meeting (yes, they're already at that point), and defensive coordinator Christian Parker will move from the sidelines to the booth.

Both of those moves reek of desperation and have rarely, if ever, done absolutely anything to help a team. If anything, they bring even more doubt and negative attention their way, and that's music to the Packers' ears.

Daniels, who was making his second career start, completed 19 of 25 passes for 189 yards and one touchdown. The Cowboys couldn't stay out of their own way, giving up first down after first down with avoidable pass interference calls.

Now, they're about to face Jordan Love, who has gone absolutely bonkers in his two career games against them. He put up 272 yards and 3 touchdowns in a road playoff win in 2024, and he threw for 337 yards, 3 touchdowns, and no interceptions in a 40-40 tie last season.

The Packers are struggling to run the ball, but Matthew Golden and Christian Watson have combined for the most receiving yards among all NFL duos (871). That spells trouble for a Cowboys defense that's giving up the third-most total yards (400.2), the highest third-down completion percentage (52.6 percent), and 27.2 points per game.

Despite their roster overhaul and even with a new defensive coordinator, Brian Schottenheimer's team continues to struggle to get offenses off the field. According to Sumer Sports, they rank dead last in defensive EPA/play (0.16), total EPA (48.43), success rate (50.65 percent), and EPA/pass play (0.36). Also, they haven't picked off a single pass in five games.

The Cowboys' defene is struggling and its in its own head. They're grasping for air and making the same desperate moves that never help. And with Love playing at an MVP level, this should be another long day in the office for Christian Parker and his guys.