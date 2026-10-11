5 winners (and 1 huge loser) from the Packers' blowout win over the Bears

After a somewhat disappointing start to the season, the Green Bay Packers needed a signature win. They were underdogs at Lambeau Field against a Caleb Williams-less Chicago Bears team, so this one was the perfect opportunity to get just that.

Matt LaFleur's team was relentless and spoiled the Bears' intention to honor the late great Mike Ditka. With an improved offensive line, a hard-hitting defense, and a head coach looking to make a statement, this was an almost-perfect performance.

While Tyler Smack had a day to forget and should be held accountable, today is a day for celebration. That's why we'll only focus on the positive, highlighting five big Packers winners and one humongous, tremendous, gargantuan, colossal Bears loser.

5 winners and 1 sorry loser from the Packers' big win over the Bears

Winner: Jodan Love

Jordan Love is a very good quarterback when the head coach lets him sling the ball downfield. Also, having some time and space to move in the pocket helps, and the Packers' offensive line keeps getting better after Laken Tomlinson's addition.

Love was in his bag in this one, completing 25 of 31 passes for 367 yards and two scores. He made good decisions even though he wasn't afraid to push the ball, finding his receivers in stride and making the most of mismatches.

Winner: Christian Watson

Those who claimed Christian Watson was overpaid and overrated are now pretty silent. He dominated every single defender and scheme the Bears tried to use against him, hauling in catches against five different guys.

Watson's injuries appear to be in the rearview mirror, and he's been more explosive than ever as a result. He finished the game with six receptions on seven targets for 143 yards and two touchdowns, including one of the most beautiful catches of his career.

Winner: Kaleb Johnson

MarShawn Lloyd has been the offense's most underwhelming player this season, especially given the sky-high expectations. Some of that has been on the offensive line, but watching Kaleb Johnson repeatedly outplay him should lead to more playing time.

Johnson averaged 3.7 yards per carry to Lloyd's 3.1. Granted, the bulk of that came from a 23-yard explosion, but that's the second time in as many weeks that he's broken loose to give the running game its most explosive play of the evening. He's got great patience and vision.

Winner: Xavier McKinney

Xavier McKinney continues to shine as one of the most disruptive defensive backs in the game. He was all over the field in this one, breaking up everything down the middle of the field and giving up just one catch for 17 yards.

The Packers' safety was also the ultimate momentum killer for the Bears, flipping the field twice with a couple of interceptions. He had just one tackle, but his impact went far beyond what shows on the stat sheet.

Winner: Matt LaFleur

Matt LaFleur finally showed some teeth. He finally looked Ben Johnson dead in the eye and told him he wouldn't take his lunch money. Not today, and hopefully not anymore. We have to give credit where it's due.

This game could've been even more lopsided if it weren't for Trey Smack's misses. This was a case of a head coach taking things personally and twisting the knife early and often, and that's the Matt LaFleur we've been dying to see.

Loser: Ben Johnson

Ben Johnson's 'I hate the Packers so much' shtick should come back to bite him this season. Yes, he didn't have his starting quarterback on the field today, but this was a humiliating performance from start to finish.

The Bears are now 0-2 in the division, and while this won't make up for the heartbreaking loss in the Wild Card round, it might work as a reminder of who's the one and only ruler in this rivalry. He also lost to his most-hated colleague, and that only makes it sweeter.