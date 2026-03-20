Collin Oliver's Packers Breakout Could Be a Matter of Time After Rumored Change

The Green Bay Packers are experiencing plenty of change on defense this offseason. Former defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley left for the Miami Dolphins, and most of Green Bay’s to-do list has centered around the preferences of new DC Jonathan Gannon.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Bill Huber, one of those preferences could be centered around a new scheme. The Packers introduced DeMarcus Covington as their new outside linebackers coach on Thursday, and Huber pointed out that his new title is notable after serving as the defensive line coach last season.

"The term outside linebacker is for a 3-4 defense. It’s the position that Clay Matthews mastered under Dom Capers, and Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith starred under Mike Pettine. With that, the Packers appear set to go back to the future after two seasons running Jeff Hafley’s 4-3 alignment." Bill Huber, Sports Illustrated

Huber’s hunch should have Packer fans excited with visions of more creative ways to get to the quarterback. But the biggest beneficiary of the move could be Collin Oliver, whose breakout could be a matter of time with the rumored change.

Collin Oliver Could Thrive in Packers’ New Defensive Scheme

The shift to a 3-4 scheme could shuffle some roles for players who were on last year’s defense. While it could mean Micah Parsons drops into coverage more, it also could mean something for Lukas Van Ness, who Huber noted could shift from a defensive end to a down defensive lineman in a potential change.

Should that change happen, it would take a player out of the edge rusher room but open opportunities for younger players. Barryn Sorrell and Brenton Cox could be two players who get an opportunity, and it also creates a chance for Oliver to live up to some of the potential he flashed before getting injured during last year’s offseason program.

A fifth-round pick in last April’s draft, Oliver alternated between linebacker and defensive end during his time at Oklahoma State. But he showed a knack for getting to the quarterback with 23.5 sacks over four seasons, including a Big 12-leading 11.5 sacks during his freshman season in 2021. Oliver was also off to a great start as a stand-up linebacker in his final season in 2024, generating 14 pressures and two sacks on 46 pass-rushing snaps before a foot injury ended his season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Oliver went on to impress many during the team’s offseason program and even earned the nickname “Baby Micah” before his hamstring injury. While he didn’t play much, he continues to be one of the most intriguing players in the pass-rushing group and was even shouted out as a potential fit in Huber’s assessment.

“Oliver might be the biggest beneficiary of the defensive switch, so long as he can stay healthy,” Huber wrote. “The Packers could jump in and out of 4-3 and 3-4 if Oliver can get on the field and stay on the field.”

Parsons will be the starter on one end when he returns from his torn ACL, but the other spot is officially up for grabs if Van Ness strictly becomes a down lineman. While Cox’s return took some of the wind out of his sails, Oliver could be a better fit with the change, which could help Oliver’s odds of a breakout in 2026.

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