DeMarcus Covington's Promotion Gives Packers a Clear Free Agent LB Target

The Green Bay Packers made a slew of announcements on Thursday as head coach Matt LaFleur officially finalized his coaching staff for 2026. As we know, LaFleur will have several new faces on his coaching staff, especially on the defensive side of the ball, including defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

At the same time, the Packers will have multiple coaches already on LaFleur’s staff, serving in new roles, including DeMarcus Covington. Green Bay hired Covington last year as its defensive line coach and will be elevated to outside linebackers coach, run game coordinator, and assistant head coach for defense for this upcoming season.

This is a notable change in title for Covington, as the Packers have a new defensive coordinator in Jonathan Gannon. Covington will now be in charge of coaching the OLBs, which could signal a switch to a 3-4 defensive scheme under Gannon, who used this scheme during his time with the Arizona Cardinals.

The Packers currently have the players at defensive end to make the switch to a 3-4 scheme, but they could use another option or two. One potential free agent signing who should be on Green Bay’s radar is Anfernee Jennings.

Anfernee Jennings Should Be on Packers’ Shortlist with Potential Defensive Change

Jennings has experience playing in both 4-3 and 3-4 defensive schemes and was coached by Covington in New England. Covington spent eight seasons with the Patriots, taking on various positions, including defensive coordinator in 2024. New England released the veteran linebacker when the new league year opened up on March 11.

Last season, the 28-year-old Jennings reverted to a rotational role after becoming a full-time starter the previous two seasons. Despite not being a starter, the veteran defender still gave the Patriots solid production, totaling 26 combined tackles, 10 quarterback hits, seven QB hits, five tackles for loss, two sacks, and a fumble recovery.

When the postseason began, though, Jennings was afforded the ability to jump back into a starting role for three games and gave the Pats’ defense a spark. He had 16 combined tackles, three tackles for loss, three QB hits, and two sacks.

According to Spotrac, Jennings’ calculated market value is a one-year, $6.4 million deal, which may be too expensive based on his recent production. Having said that, his price could be lower now that free agency is well over a week old.

A Familiar Connection Could Help

When Jennings was coached by Covington, who was the DC in 2024, he was a full-time starter for the second consecutive year. He posted 78 combined tackles, nine quarterback hits, seven tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, a pass deflection, and a forced fumble.

Jennings wasn’t asked to drop back into coverage much in 2024, but he can do it, which could be beneficial for the Packers.

If the Packers, who have $22.1 million in cap space (per OverTheCap), could get Jennings at a more reasonable price, such as $3-4 million, he would be a solid depth piece. The former Patriot has the perfect size to play the 3-4 pass-rusher role and is someone who Covington could vouch for.

Green Bay needs the depth, considering that they lost Kingsley Enagbare in free agency to the New York Jets. We’ll see if the Packers make a play for Jennings or another veteran, or decide to go the draft route.

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