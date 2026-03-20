Packers' Defensive Changes Could Help Lukas Van Ness Finally Prove His Worth

As Lukas Van Ness is entering the final year of his rookie contract, the Green Bay Packers have a difficult decision to make.



While it seems obvious the Packers aren't going to pick up the rookie fifth-year option for Van Ness, there is still a 2026 season to play, which could change Green Bay's perspective on whether or not to extend the defender and what general manager Brian Gutekunst might be willing to pay to do so.

With this in mind, it is noteworthy that the Packers could be on track for a drastic defensive change that could impact Van Ness.

Sports Illustrated's Bill Huber is reporting that Green Bay appears to be heading towards playing 3-4 defense more often. This is due to changes on the defensive staff, including the promotion of DeMarcus Covington to outside linebackers coach/assistant head coach on defense and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon's arrival.

Lukas Van Ness Could Benefit from DeMarcus Covington's Promotion

This is great news for Van Ness, who has increasingly played more snaps on the inside of the Packers' defense with each passing season, according to Pro Football Focus:

Season Defensive Snaps Snaps as a DT Percentage of Defensive Snaps 2025 310 40 12.9% 2024 458 20 4.4% 2023 444 3 0.7%

Having said that, Van Ness's pass-rushing numbers from the outside aren't there at this point. Although he tallied a career-high 27 pressures in 2025, per PFF, only three opportunities resulted in sacks compared to six and four in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Van Ness needs to show he can play at a more consistent level on the outside and on the defensive interior and continue to make an impact. It doesn't have to be Pro Bowl-level production, but simply enough for Green Bay to justify handing Van Ness an extension and believing that the defender can be an important piece of the puzzle moving forward.

After an underwhelming 2025 performance, the Packers' defensive changes could be exactly what Van Ness needs. Playing a 3-4 scheme will rotate the defensive line more often, giving Van Ness more playing time, considering his ability to play multiple roles, thus improving his odds of another contract in Titletown.

If Van Ness can prove himself as a pass rusher and run stopper, suddenly, the Packers have a new incentive to keep him. That won't be the case, though, if he can't handle the new potential changes. He must prove that he can be a complete player if he wants Green Bay to pick up his fifth-year option, which Spotrac projects to be around $14.4 million.

If Van Ness can't take advantage of this opportunity, the Packers will likely be motivated to turn the page next offseason. That's why it's crucial for him to get on the same page as Covington and Gannon as soon as possible.



Otherwise, his time in Green Bay could be over sooner.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: